Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Postponements continue for League of Ireland clubs as EA Sports Cup fixtures rescheduled

All games in the opening round of the 2018 EA Sports Cup have been moved forward due to severe weather conditions across the country.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 2 Mar 2018, 4:31 PM
10 hours ago 1,945 Views 11 Comments
Dalymount Park was covered in snow for the visit of Derry City three days ago.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

EA SPORTS CUP first round ties scheduled for Monday and Tuesday evening have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The games, due to take place on 5 March and 6 March, have been moved forward and staggered across the remainder of the month to facilitate a hectic schedule for League of Ireland clubs.

All SSE Airtricity League games scheduled for tonight and tomorrow were postponed earlier this week due to heavy snowfall, with some clubs now potentially facing into as many as seven games in the space of four weeks between league and cup commitments.

Rescheduled EA Sports Cup First Round fixtures:

  • Monday, 12 March: Finn Harps v Mayo League, Finn Park, KO 19:45
  • Tuesday, 13 March: Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 20:00
  • Monday, 19 March: Galway United v Cockhill Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:45
  • Monday, 19 March: St Mochta’s v Drogheda United, Porterstown Road, KO 19:45
  • Monday, 26 March: Bohemians v Cabinteely, Dalymount Park, KO 19:45
  • Monday, 26 March: Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds, KO 19:45
  • Monday, 26 March: Waterford v UCC, RSC, KO 19:45
  • Tuesday, 27 March: Athlone Town v UCD, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:45

‘I dedicated a lot of my life to the club for the last four years so I was shocked, but things change in football’

All 10 League of Ireland games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

