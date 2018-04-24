  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Last-gasp goal sees Longford stun Shamrock Rovers

Meanwhile, Shelbourne thrashed Drogheda in tonight’s other cup tie.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 10:08 PM
14 minutes ago 565 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3976508
Longford's Daniel O'Reilly celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Longford's Daniel O'Reilly celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Longford's Daniel O'Reilly celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS SUFFERED a surprise 1-0 loss to First Division outfit Longford at Tallaght Stadium in round two of the EA Sports Cup tonight.

A tight game remained scoreless until the 89th minute, when cracking Danny O’Reilly goal from distance won the match for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the competition, Shelbourne thrashed fellow First Division side Drogheda 7-2.

A Jamie Doyle hat-trick, as well as goals from Dave Mulcahy, Dayle Rooney, Cian Kavanagh and Shane Farrell saw the Dublin side run out easy winners at Tolka Park, with the game virtually over at half-time as the hosts were 4-0 up.

Sean Trimble and William Hondermarck got second-half consolation goals for the visitors.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man City star Gundogan wants ‘more honesty’ from footballers and the media>

‘It was a weird few days’: FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
'It was a weird few days': FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
LIVERPOOL
Police investigating 'serious assault' outside Anfield prior to Liverpool's Champions League match
Police investigating 'serious assault' outside Anfield prior to Liverpool's Champions League match
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
Mo Salah and Liverpool are running riot against Roma
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah reunited with former team-mates as Liverpool confirm starting XI for Roma clash
Salah reunited with former team-mates as Liverpool confirm starting XI for Roma clash
Man City star Gundogan wants 'more honesty' from footballers and the media
Roma midfielder denies being close to Man United deal
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Good, not great' - Neville sees signs of Man Utd progress under Mourinho
'Good, not great' - Neville sees signs of Man Utd progress under Mourinho
Neville's tribute to De Bruyne: He's like a Scholes and Beckham hybrid
Pogba insists: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie