Last-gasp goal sees Longford stun Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS SUFFERED a surprise 1-0 loss to First Division outfit Longford at Tallaght Stadium in round two of the EA Sports Cup tonight.

A tight game remained scoreless until the 89th minute, when cracking Danny O’Reilly goal from distance won the match for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the competition, Shelbourne thrashed fellow First Division side Drogheda 7-2.

A Jamie Doyle hat-trick, as well as goals from Dave Mulcahy, Dayle Rooney, Cian Kavanagh and Shane Farrell saw the Dublin side run out easy winners at Tolka Park, with the game virtually over at half-time as the hosts were 4-0 up.

Sean Trimble and William Hondermarck got second-half consolation goals for the visitors.

