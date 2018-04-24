  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City star Gundogan wants 'more honesty' from footballers and the media

The Germany international admits that the relationship between players and journalists can be predictable at times.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 5:58 PM
59 minutes ago 1,332 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3976227
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).

MAN CITY MIDFIELDER Ilkay Gundogan believes there should be “more honesty” between players and the media, believing it is important for players to speak their mind.

The Germany international believes the relationship between those competing on the field and those reporting off it can be “predictable” at times.

As a result, fans around the world are denied access to subjects which could be considered “taboo”.

Few are prepared to address such topics, in public at least, with Per Mertesacker bucking the trend in a recent interview, which saw him admit to feeling sick owing to the pressure of having to deliver at the very highest level.

Gundogan told DAZN on his fellow countryman: “I didn’t read the whole interview [with Mertesacker] but his statements are not bad. Quite the contrary, it’s great that he can handle it so openly. Many probably cannot.”

A man who has helped City to Premier League glory in 2017-18 added on the duties of both players and the media: “I wish that sometimes there is a little more honesty and that you can discuss things openly. There should not be taboo subjects.

I have no problem with answering questions honestly or even looking outside the box and answering private questions.

“It’s bad if you disguise yourself, I honestly cannot see it anymore when you’re after the game, always asked the same questions and give pre-programmed answers.

“I do not know if there is a solution for that. I don’t know if you can, want or should change it. But sometimes I just wish for a little more.

I don’t know if that must necessarily be other topics, but somehow these interviews seem not posed but pre-programmed and predictable. I cannot imagine anyone sitting at home looking at this being able to extract something new from it. At least I am not, and I’ve already seen such interviews many times and I’ve already given such interviews.

“I think both sides [footballers and media] have to change.”

Quizzed on what can be done to bring about those changes, Gundogan said: “I don’t know, probably ask different questions? No idea.

“You ask us the questions, and we have to react to them. And sometimes we are so focused we already have an answer in mind, which probably somebody of the media department told us before. That’s why I don’t want to know the questions before, when I give interviews whether TV or print. I don’t want to prepare myself for what I will answer. I think it would make me feel even unsure if you come to me before an interview and say: ‘Ilkay, here are the 10 questions, read that.’

Then you do not have the possibility to be spontaneous. Spontaneity is mostly honest. But then [if you see the questions before] you do not have the possibility of being 100% honest and say what you think anymore.

“So most of the time it’s controlled by the head and that’s a pity, because I think that quite a lot of footballers have more to offer. Some don’t want [to talk openly about things], you have to respect that, too. But I can imagine that many are open for it. And the people at home would not complain about it, too, I think — quite the contrary.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was a weird few days’: FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident>

‘Put on a plate for me’: Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
'It was a weird few days': FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
LIVERPOOL
Roma midfielder denies being close to Man United deal
Roma midfielder denies being close to Man United deal
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City star Gundogan wants 'more honesty' from footballers and the media
Man City star Gundogan wants 'more honesty' from footballers and the media
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Seamus's defensive header at the end was just as good as my goal'
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Good, not great' - Neville sees signs of Man Utd progress under Mourinho
'Good, not great' - Neville sees signs of Man Utd progress under Mourinho
Neville's tribute to De Bruyne: He's like a Scholes and Beckham hybrid
Pogba insists: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie