eir Sport to show Ireland's next World Cup qualifiers as journey to first major tournament continues

EIR SPORT WILL broadcast the Republic of Ireland Women’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month, as their quest to qualify for a first major tournament continues.

Colin Bell’s side, who are unbeaten after three games in Group 3, will face Slovakia and the Netherlands in two home ties in April, and both games will be shown live on eir Sport.

They will take on Slovakia first on 6 April in Tallaght Stadium at 5pm, with the clash against the Netherlands taking place at the same venue on 10 April at 7pm.

Ireland have already faced both sides during this campaign, coming away with a victory against Slovakia in October, and a draw against the Netherlands the following month.

The second result was particularly impressive for Ireland as they were taking on the reigning European champions in Nijmegen, Holland without some experienced and crucial players.

Megan Campbell, Aine O’Gorman, Stephanie Roche, Ruesha Littlejohn and Claire Walsh were all ruled out through injury, but Ireland managed to hold firm and kept their opponents scoreless.

That thrilling fixture, which was also shown on eir Sport, reached over 50,000 viewers through the television coverage along with those who tuned in on Facebook Live.

Ireland are currently second on the Group 3 table, with the Netherlands holding a marginal lead on score difference.

We're delighted to announce that we will show the upcoming #IRLWNT 2019 Women's World Cup Qualifiers exclusively LIVE! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/uww8TQtjcQ — eir Sport (@eirSport) March 21, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!