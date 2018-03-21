  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal and Liverpool offered hope in Lyon star chase

Nabil Fekir’s representative says the midfielder is happy where he is but could depart if an opportunity arises.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 3:30 PM
2 hours ago 3,902 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3916349
Nabil Fekir (file pic).
Nabil Fekir (file pic).
Nabil Fekir (file pic).

NABIL FEKIR WILL ensure he maintains a positive relationship with Lyon if he goes on to fulfil his dream of playing for an elite European club, according to his agent.

Lyon captain Fekir has enjoyed an outstanding season in Ligue 1, scoring 16 goals and reportedly attracting interest from a number of sides, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

His agent Jean-Pierre Bernes insists the France international is happy at Les Gones, but he has not ruled out a move come the end of the season.

“The career moves of a player are not necessarily related to sporting achievements at his club,” Bernes told Le Dauphine Libere when asked if Lyon’s bid for Champions League football could impact any move.

“If at the end of the season there was possibly a decision to be made, and this is not the case right now, we would sit down with the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] and we would find the right solution.

First and foremost, we would respect Lyon. We do not want to leave after a big showdown. Nabil is at a big French club, if not the biggest.

“We know very well that, at some point, we may be able to ask questions about a move. The decision will be taken with intelligence, as professionals, and especially in the interests of all parties.

“When you leave the club that trained you, to whom we owe everything, you leave in good conditions – if we have to leave.

Nabil has the personal goal of being part of a top 10 European club. He has that potential. But a career is built little by little.

“If he has not played at a top 10 European club, that does not mean he has not done well in his career or that he will be unhappy. At Lyon, he is very happy, he loves the city, it’s his club. He is not in a drastic situation.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Griezmann wants club future resolved before World Cup amid interest from Barcelona>

From Championship play-off final to sacked in 10 months for ex-Man United defender Stam>

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RORY MCILROY
Rory McIlroy credits Wayne Rooney for inspiring his improved putting
Rory McIlroy credits Wayne Rooney for inspiring his improved putting
Tiger Woods has now climbed an incredible 551 places in the world rankings this year
McIlroy: Bay Hill victory is a huge confidence boost for Masters
FOOTBALL
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Griezmann wants club future resolved before World Cup amid interest from Barcelona
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
ENGLAND
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie