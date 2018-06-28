Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions take on Belgium with both sides already into the knockout stages, but top spot in Group G up for grabs.
Chance! An exciting first couple of minutes sees a cross flash across Thibaut Courtois’s box dramatically.
It was a horror back-pass from Eden Hazard directly into the path of Jamie Vardy — the Leicester striker did well to get a low cross away from a tricky angle, but there was no one available to prod home from close range.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway!
The teams are making their way out onto the pitch at the 35,000-seater Kaliningrad Stadium and we’re just a matter of moments away now.
4 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years, 264 days), is only the fourth teenager to start a World Cup match for England, after Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling and Michael Owen. Youth. #ENG #ENGBEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aPLVcaEdZp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2018
A big talking point ahead of tonight’s game sees neither Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku starting up front in Kaliningrad.
The build-up to this game hinged on the sub-plot of the Golden Boot race between the Tottenham and Man United strikers.
Kane currently leads the scoring charts at this summer’s World Cup with five goals in two games, while Lukaku lags just one strike behind with a brace each against Panama and Tunisia.
It will be a lesser game without the pair (Lukaku ruled out through an ankle injury and Kane rested by Gareth Southgate), but to be quite frank nobody knows what kind of a game this is going to be for those aforementioned reasons of wanting to finish second.
Facing Colombia will undoubtedly be a tough test in the last 16, but navigating through the competition by steering clear of teams like Argentina, France, Brazil, Uruguay and Portugal on the trickier side of the draw would be a godsend.
Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off at 7pm:
- ‘We’re here to win, not plot final route,’ says England boss Southgate
- ‘He’s not a real defender and especially not a central defender’
- Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
- ‘I didn’t particularly like the performance’, says Southgate
- Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
- Kane bags hat-trick as England put six past Panama in their biggest-ever World Cup win
So, this evening’s teams will line out as:
England: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Cahill, Jones, Rose, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Rashford, Vardy
Belgium: Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi
Gareth Southgate makes eight changes from the side that hammered Panama 6-1 on Sunday, with only Jordan Pickford, goal machine John Stones and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remaining.
Roberto Martinez has opted for nine changes from the side which beat Tunisia on Saturday – Thibaut Courtois and Dedryck Boyata remaining, while players like Thomas Vermaelen, Nacer Chadli, Michy Batshuayi, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard and Adnan Januzaj enter the fray.
LINE-UP ! ⚽️— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 28, 2018
🆚 @England @FIFAWorldCup
Where are you watching ? 😁
📺 @RTBFsport / @sporza
#REDTOGETHER #WorldCup#ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/CWLVyn9L2G
Here's the official #ThreeLions teamsheet for tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/kq6mtLxGTG— England (@England) June 28, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news. There are changes galore for both teams…
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s intriguing Group G decider between England and Belgium.
This is a very, very weird game. From the outside looking in, it’s a match to decide the mighty group winner — therefore, in theory, both sides should be gunning for a win which will see them fly into the knockout stages in a blaze of undefeated glory.
But that’s not how it is.
There have been suggestions all week that neither team will actually want to win this game. That is because the winner of Group G goes into the tricky half of the draw alongside teams like France, Argentina, Portugal, Brazil and Uruguay.
Whoever loses will suffer the setback of finishing second in the group (oh the shame!), but will be rewarded with an easier bath to the final — one which starts with a last 16 meeting with Columbia and then takes in potential sides like Switzerland, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, Spain and Russia.
They won’t admit it for one second, but both England and Belgium might not be too upset to lose here tonight. It is completely and utterly bizarre.
