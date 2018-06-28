33 mins ago

A big talking point ahead of tonight’s game sees neither Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku starting up front in Kaliningrad.

The build-up to this game hinged on the sub-plot of the Golden Boot race between the Tottenham and Man United strikers.

Kane currently leads the scoring charts at this summer’s World Cup with five goals in two games, while Lukaku lags just one strike behind with a brace each against Panama and Tunisia.

It will be a lesser game without the pair (Lukaku ruled out through an ankle injury and Kane rested by Gareth Southgate), but to be quite frank nobody knows what kind of a game this is going to be for those aforementioned reasons of wanting to finish second.

Facing Colombia will undoubtedly be a tough test in the last 16, but navigating through the competition by steering clear of teams like Argentina, France, Brazil, Uruguay and Portugal on the trickier side of the draw would be a godsend.