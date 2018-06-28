This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's how Senegal were knocked out of the World Cup on yellow cards

It is the first time in World Cup history a team has been knocked out based on Fifa’s Fair Play points.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 13,733 Views 35 Comments
Senegal defender Salif Sane dejected at the final whistle on Thursday.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

SENEGAL HAVE BEEN knocked out of the World Cup by the smallest of margins.

A 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Thursday afternoon saw them finish third in Group H.

But the result might have been enough to see them into the knockout stages, were it not for their disciplinary record.

Senegal finished on four points after beating Poland 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Japan, while also finishing on the same goal difference as Akira Nishino’s side.

Senegal scored four goals and conceded four in their three group games (the exact same as Japan) but exit the competition after racking up two more bookings than their Group H counterparts.

Jan Bednarek’s strike at the Vogograd Arena saw Japan fall 1-0 to Poland on Thursday, but despite the defeat they progress to the last sixteen — where they will face either England or Belgium.

Progression to the knockout stages is determined firstly by points total, then goal difference, then head-to-head — with the final determining factor being the disciplinary record of both teams.

Senegal’s group stage exit is the first time in World Cup history a team has been knocked out of the tournament on account of Fifa’s Fair Play points.

