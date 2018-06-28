This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wayne Rooney departs for USA as he's set to complete MLS move

He’s set to join DC United.

By AFP Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,854 Views 8 Comments
WAYNE ROONEY IS heading Stateside to finalise his long-awaited Major League Soccer move to DC United.

The former England captain and Manchester United star is expected in Washington today to tie up the details of a two-and-a-half-year contract which reports have said will be worth $13 million.

The Washington Post reported DC United had agreed to pay an undisclosed transfer fee to Everton for the 32-year-old.

Rooney will not be eligible to play for United until the league’s transfer window opens on 10 July. The club is hoping that he can start training with the team sooner rather than later, possibly by the end of the week, the Post said.

DC United are hoping Rooney will be ready to play for them by the time they open their new stadium, Audi Field, in mid-July, while he’ll be available for 20 league matches this season.

Although DC United officials have refused to comment publicly during the transfer negotiations, team coach Ben Olsen this week said he would welcome the arrival of new players of Rooney’s calibre.

“It’s stirring, it’s stirring, it’s stirring,” Olsen said. “If and when additions come, it will be exciting. I think the additions that we will bring in will help this club in a whole bunch of different ways.

“First and foremost, on the field. That’s where we need help right now, to get us over the hump.”

Rooney has been linked to DC United for several weeks. He flew to Washington last month to speak with United officials and tour the club’s new stadium.

United, 2-6 with four drawn this season, ranks at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Rooney rejoined the Toffees last year after 13 seasons with Manchester United. Rooney scored 11 goals this past season, including a hat trick last November against West Ham.

He scored 253 goals for Manchester United in all competitions across 13 seasons, making him the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

Rooney retired from international football last August as England’s record goalscorer with 53 goals in 119 appearances.

Two-time Olympic champion Vogel stable after undergoing emergency spinal surgery

Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup

