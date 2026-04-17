Damien Duff refuses to rule out League of Ireland return

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he will not rule out a return to management in the League of Ireland.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea star made a big impact in his first senior managerial job, helping Shelbourne end an 18-year wait for Premier Division glory during a three-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Tolka Park outfit.

Advertisement

Duff once suggested he would never manage another League of Ireland club, but seemed more open to the possibility tonight.

Making his debut as a pundit for Virgin Media Sport, the Dubliner was asked by presenter Tommy Martin whether he would consider managing again in Ireland.

“Never say never,” was Duff’s response, though he added, “I don’t think they’d want me, Tommy. I’ve fallen out with every club, every fanbase… I’m not sure where would welcome me.

“Of course, [Shelbourne] was a special place for me, but they’ve moved on, they have a wonderful manager, a wonderful coach. You’re soon forgotten about in this game. So anything can happen.”

Before joining Shels, Duff had spells as a coach at Shamrock Rovers and Celtic, while also serving as assistant manager during Stephen Kenny’s Ireland reign.

Since departing the Reds in June 2025, the 47-year-old has worked as a Technical Advisor at the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup.