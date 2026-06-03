Round 2A/2B fixtures confirmed: Ger Brennan set for Dublin return, Louth-Armagh fixed for Inniskeen

DUBLIN FOOTBALL MANAGER Ger Brennan will be returning to the sidelines for their Round 2B game against Cavan, after the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have set the game for Sunday 14 June.

If they had fixed the game for Saturday 13 June, Brennan’s 12-week suspension, arising out of an incident at half-time of their league game against Galway, would still have been in effect.

In a season that has drawn much heat on the CCCC for their reluctance to punish Donegal manager Jim McGuinness for shoving Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor, it will be felt that the CCCC had little choice but to make sure Brennan’s suspension did not run to a fifth game.

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In his place, Dean Rock has been the Dublin manager for the Leinster championship games against Wicklow, Louth and Westmeath, and last weekend’s All-Ireland series defeat against Louth.

Meanwhile, Donegal will have the use of Pairc MacCumhail, Ballybofey, after redevelopment work ruled it out of use for the Ulster championship defeat to Down.

Louth will be hosting their ‘home’ game against Armagh at Inniskeen, Co Monaghan.

Round 2A

Donegal V Cork (Ballybofey, 13 June, 3pm)

Louth V Armagh (Inniskeen, 14 June, 1pm)

Galway V Westmeath (Pearse Stadium, 14 June, 2pm)

Tyrone V Mayo (Healy Park, 14 June, 3.30pm)

Round 2B

Monaghan V Roscommon (Clones, 13 June, 4.30pm)

Kildare V Kerry (Newbridge, 13 June, 5.30pm)

Derry V Meath (Celtic Park, 13 June, 7pm)

Cavan V Dublin (Breffni Park, 14 June, 2pm)

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