Kian Leavy's brace keeps Saints right in contention on almost-perfect night for Stephen Kenny

Drogheda United 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

KIAN LEAVY HIT a first career brace to fire St Patrick’s Athletic past Drogheda United and keep them hot on the heels of leaders Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division on an almost perfect night for Stephen Kenny.

Almost no sooner had Leavy scored the second of his quickfire brace, however, in the 38th minute of the game at Sullivan & Lambe Park, than Kenny was forced to withdraw his midfield creator–in-chief at half-time with an injury concern.

Kenny had selected a team that suggested an intent and purpose to inflict further misery on a Drogheda side who are badly out of form, without a win in nine matches now.

In doing so, his team fired Pat’s back into contention at the top of the league, having let champions Shamrock Rovers assume control in the title race for now.

Aidan Keena opener after just 46 seconds set the tone for the evening and when Kian Leavy’s brace had Pat’s two goals up inside 38 minutes, it looked like a demolition was on the cards.

Brandon Kavanagh’s second-half consolation put some form of respectability on the scoreline. Just don’t expect Kevin Doherty to see it that way.

He chose to change goalkeepers for the visit of Stephen Kenny’s side, with Luke Dennison benched for the first time in his Drogheda career. English goalkeeper Flynn Talley replaced him.

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For just the third time all season, Kenny paired Ryan Edmondson and Aidan Keena in attack, while the returning Zach Elbouzedi started for the first time since February. His attack minded selection bore immediate fruit.

Keena struck, via a deflection, to deflate the vocal home support mere seconds after kick-off. The defending from James Bolger had been lacking but Talley was unfortunate to see the ball loop over him.

Drogheda have been uncharacteristically porous at the back of late, having shipped 14 in their previous eight winless outings. That stood at 17 in eight-and-a-half at the break.

Leavy’s opener saw Talley beaten from a tight angle and then after the goalkeeper parried Edmondson’s shot, the ball fell to the 24-year-old who shimmied past two players and curled low into the bottom corner.

That marked his first career double, a landmark moment for an increasingly impressive and consistent performer who was back on home turf on sorts. Leavy hails from the Wee County.

Drogheda were better in the second half. A triple substitution helped, as did Pat’s inevitable dip in intensity with a three-goal cushion to sit on.

Still, Kavanagh found the net from range when Joseph Anang’s decision to race from his area proved a poor one. He fluffed his attempted clearance and from 25 yards and wide of the goal, Kavanagh curled in to give Drogheda brief hope. They couldn’t build on it though.

Drogheda United: Flynn Talley; James Bolger (Dare Kareem, 46), Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Edwin Agabje, Shane Farrell (Ryan Brennan, 46), Jago Godden, Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 46); Brandon Kavanagh; Thomas Oluwa, Warren Davis (Cian O’Connor, 46).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; James Brown, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Luke Turner; Jamie Lennon, Barry Baggley, Kian Leavy (Darragh Nugent, 46), Zach Elbouzedi (Chris Forrester, 61); Aidan Keena (Anto Breslin, 62), Ryan Edmondson (Glory Nzingo, 90+1).

Referee: Lucas Keating