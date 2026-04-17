Dundalk up to third after defeat of Galway

Dundalk 2

Galway United 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK CLIMBED TO third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after edging Galway United 2-1, with substitute Declan McDaid striking twice late on to seal the points.

It looked set to be a frustrating evening for Ciaran Kilduff’s side, who dominated for long spells but couldn’t find a breakthrough. McDaid’s late double eventually put them in control, though Stephen Walsh’s superb stoppage-time finish ensured a nervy finale.

The hosts controlled the opening half, with Galway content to sit deep and frustrate.

Dundalk threatened inside three minutes when Daryl Horgan’s delivery was headed wide by Eoin Kenny.

Horgan, fresh from signing a two-year extension earlier in the day, then teed up Tyreke Wilson, whose effort was comfortably saved by Evan Watts.

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Ronan Teahan went close on eight minutes, heading inches wide from a JR Wilson cross, while Horgan soon forced Watts into a sharp tip over the bar.

Around the half-hour mark, the Dundalk skipper’s cross-come-shot clipped the bar via the Galway goalkeeper, who also denied Bobby Burns from the rebound.

Horgan continued to test the busy Watts, while Galway’s best chance of the half arrived shortly before the break when Ed McCarthy fired over after being picked out by Aaron Bolger’s cross.

Dundalk finished the opening 45 on the front foot, but Kenny’s curling effort was straight at the ‘keeper.

Galway showed more attacking intent after the restart. Arthur Parker’s low drive, set up by Frantz Pierrot, was saved by Enda Minogue, while at the other end, Watts denied Burns and then kept out Gbemi Arubi at the near post.

Dundalk kept pressing. Keith Buckley headed wide, and Arubi should have done better when he nodded straight at Watts.

The hosts came agonisingly close when Horgan struck the underside of the bar after clever play involving Kenny and Tyreke Wilson.

The breakthrough finally arrived on 81 minutes. Horgan released Tyreke Wilson, whose cross found McDaid unmarked at the back post to finish.

Five minutes later, the substitute struck again in a similar fashion, converting Harry Groome’s delivery to make it 2-0.

Galway pulled one back when Walsh produced an acrobatic finish from Kris Twardek’s cross, setting up a tense finish.

Dundalk, however, held firm through five minutes of stoppage time to secure another valuable win.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Mayowa Animasahun, Harvey Warren, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley, Bobby Burns (Harry Groome 73); Eoin Kenny (Declan McDaid 73), Ronan Teahan (Shane Tracey 68), Daryl Horgan; Gbemi Arubi.

Galway United: Evan Watts; Arthur Parker, Gianfranco Facchineri, Killian Brouder, Lee Devitt (Wasiri Williams 87); Aaron Bolger (Axel Piesold 72), David Hurley; Kris Twardek, Matty Wolfe (Connor Barratt 55), Ed McCarthy (Francely Lomboto 87); Frantz Pierrot (Stephen Walsh 55).

Referee: Daryl Carolan