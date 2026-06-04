FAI board to meet this evening to discuss options for Ireland-Israel fixtures

THE BOARD OF the FAI will meet this evening to further discuss their options regarding the scheduled Nations League games with Israel later this year.

Last week’s friendly between the men’s senior team and Qatar was disrupted twice by Stop The Game protesters who threw tennis balls onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

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The build up to the game was also dominated by questions regarding a potential boycott of the home game in Dublin on 4 October.

The 42 revealed in the aftermath of the Qatar fixture that members of the FAI’s General Assembly had successfully collated the necessary votes to call an EGM with a non-binding motion to boycott the home fixture with Israel.

The FAI received and acknowledged receipt of that motion last Friday.

That will also be up for discussion when members of the FAI board meet tonight, along with the possibility of moving the game from Dublin and playing on neutral territory.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said last week that he would prefer to play the fixture in the Aviva rather than give up home advantage.

The 42 understands that the tennis ball protests and coverage of the Israel boycott has made some board members more wary of future protests.