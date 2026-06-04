'Jacques is brilliant and we’re very lucky to have him' - Cullen expects Nienaber to stay at Leinster

THERE HAS BEEN some doubt cast over his future with the province in recent days, but Leo Cullen remains confident Jacques Nienaber will continue in his role as Leinster senior coach for the 2026/27 season.

Earlier this week, Nienaber explained he was hopeful of still being within the organisation beyond the end of the current campaign, yet he also stated he was uncertain if this will definitely be the case as he expressed his belief that people didn’t value him in his current position.

The consensus is that he wasn’t referring to anyone in the Leinster set-up when he said he didn’t feel valued as the South African also suggested the media and the general public had a major influence when it came to coaches potentially losing their jobs.

Leinster head coach Cullen was certainly keen to sing the praises of the two-time World Cup winning coach on Thursday, and he also offered his thoughts on the point he feels Nienaber was trying to get across earlier this week.

“I’m very hopeful anyway. Listen, Jacques is brilliant. I’ve really enjoyed working with Jacques and I think we’ve a great group of coaches here. I think we’ve a great group of staff as well. There is so many great people in the buildings here and it’s a very enjoyable place to work,” Cullen said.

“I think Jacques is brilliant and we’re very lucky to have him. In terms of the experience that he has at the top end of the game, it speaks for itself. A double World Cup winner and all the different things that I would research in terms of bringing Jacques here in the first place and everything checks out. He’s a brilliant person, a brilliant individual to work with and that is very much the plan. For sure.

“I think what he was referring to is that there’s no guarantees in sport, is there? I think what he’s trying to get across is, when there’s a lot of flak on the team from media, sometimes then a club will make changes. I think that’s what he’s referring to.

“I think in his own mind, yes, he’s fully committed to Leinster. So please don’t get confused by that. I would be of the same opinion as well. I think it’s making sure we have clarity as to what is implied there.”

Over the course of his sit down with the media on Monday, Nienaber engaged in an extended (but at all times civil) back and forth with a member of the press.

There was a similar instance with Cullen himself two days earlier in a post-match press conference for his side’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final victory over the Lions at the Aviva Stadium when the Wicklow man was asked about dealing with pressure in the wake of their Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux Bégles a week earlier.

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Many of the quotes that emerged from these events have garnered significant attention across virtually all forms of media in recent days, but Cullen insisted it hasn’t been a distraction for the Leinster squad ahead of their URC semi-final showdown with the Stormers in the Aviva on Saturday.

“It’s probably easier for the team because they don’t get dragged into it! To be honest, it is what it is. After a loss, Jacques and I and the rest of the staff, we want to be able to stand up for the team. I think that’s important because we don’t like seeing the team get kicked around. I hope you understand that and that is always going to be a priority.

“Leinster will be the priority for us, always. Listen, we just need to go back and repair. As in internally.

“There’s no issues going on here, it’s just business as usual and trying to learn from previous games. We just need to keep building, keep improving as a group. I have to say, the attitude of the players has been great.”

After recording a convincing 59-10 win over the Lions last weekend, Cullen has opted to make just three changes to his starting line-up for the visit of the aforementioned Stormers to south Dublin on Saturday.

Rónan Kelleher, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park are all recalled to the first 15, while Jack Conan is also added to the replacements.

Jamison Gibson-Park is recalled. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

It had been hoped Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan might have been available for selection, but Cullen confirmed the influential front-row pair hadn’t regained full fitness in time to feature in this penultimate round clash.

Robbie Henshaw was due to be named in the match day 23 after appearing off the bench in the Lions game, but a niggle picked up in training at the start of the week means the Westmeath native also misses out.

“It’s never an exact science, but we tried to look after them [the players] really well. Making sure they’re well able to fire for the game. We think it’s going to be a proper physical challenge this week. As it is against a lot of the South African teams, but definitely Stormers are a proper step up from what we would have faced at the weekend,” Cullen added.