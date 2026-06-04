Monaghan confirm Bobby McCaul tears ACL

MONAGHAN MANAGER, GABRIEL Bannigan, has confirmed to The42 that his rising young talent, Bobby McCaul, has suffered a second Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in 14 months.

McCaul is from the same Aughnamullen club as Bannigan, who played alongside his father. He was introduced at half-time of the Round 1 qualifier game against Mayo at half time and performed brilliantly, scoring 1-1 and playing as a target man.

McCaul also had an effort that the umpires waved wide but the television cameras picked up that appeared to have been a successful shot. In a one-point loss, that game was particularly cruel to Monaghan and McCaul.

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Unfortunately, McCaul got on the end of a Conor McCarthy crossfield ball in the middle of the second half and he turned awkwardly on the Clones turf and suffered the injury.

It was the second time this has happened to McCaul, having suffered the same injury playing for the county U20 team last year.

Bannigan said he will return to fulfill his promise, saying, “He’s made of bloody good stuff, he’ll be back. He’s a clubman of mine, from a brilliant family. His dad would have played for years with me. He has a big future ahead of him.”

Monaghan are due to face Roscommon in a Round 2B game on 13 June, at Clones. The losers will be eliminated from the All-Ireland championship.

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