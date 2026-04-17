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Shane Lowry 11 shots off lead at RBC Heritage
IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is 11 shots off the lead after the second round of the RBC Heritage.
The 39-year-old began the day seven shots off the lead and fell further behind, despite improving on his opening-round 70 with a 69 on day two, which left him on three under par.
The Offaly native registered birdies on the second, fifth and 11th holes, with his only bogey taking place on the 14th.
With some contenders not yet finished their round, a stunning second-round 63 saw England’s Matt Fitzpatrick storm into the lead on 14 under par.
Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington is tied for 12th, six shots off the lead at the Senior PGA Championship.
At the time of writing, Australia’s Scott Hend and USA’s Brian Gay share the lead on 10 under par.
At the LPGA LA Championship, the three Irish players have all struggled to make an impact.
Stephanie Meadow is tied for 68th on one under par.
Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are both tied for 119th on two over par.
More to follow
You can follow the RBC Heritage leaderboard here, the Senior PGA Championship here and the LA Championship here.
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as it stands Golf leona maguire Padraig Harrington RBC Heritage Shane Lowry Stephanie Meadow