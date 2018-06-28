Two-time Olympic champion Vogel stable after undergoing emergency spinal surgery

KRISTINA VOGEL REMAINS in intensive care but is in a stable condition after undergoing spinal surgery in Berlin, according to the German Cycling Federation (BDR).
Olympic and world champion Vogel was airlifted to the German capital on Tuesday following a crash during a training camp in Cottbus.
She suffered serious spinal injuries after colliding with a Dutch junior rider at nearly 60 kilometres per hour before landing on the concrete track.
Reports in Germany have also suggested Vogel suffered a fractured collarbone in the incident, the 11-time world champion needing emergency surgery.
“The operation went well,” a BDR statement read. “Kristina continues to receive intensive medical care.
“Her condition is stable.”
Vogel’s manager Jorg Werner, speaking to the German Press Agency, added: “At the moment, it is not really possible to say where the journey is going.”
Two-time Olympic champion Vogel is one of track cycling’s all-time greats with 16 major tournament gold medals to her name – including the sprint title at Rio 2016.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated’
Former UFC champion Hendricks retires with plans to pursue wrestling coaching
COMMENTS