Two-time Olympic champion Vogel stable after undergoing emergency spinal surgery

KRISTINA VOGEL REMAINS in intensive care but is in a stable condition after undergoing spinal surgery in Berlin, according to the German Cycling Federation (BDR).

Olympic and world champion Vogel was airlifted to the German capital on Tuesday following a crash during a training camp in Cottbus.

She suffered serious spinal injuries after colliding with a Dutch junior rider at nearly 60 kilometres per hour before landing on the concrete track.

Reports in Germany have also suggested Vogel suffered a fractured collarbone in the incident, the 11-time world champion needing emergency surgery.

“The operation went well,” a BDR statement read. “Kristina continues to receive intensive medical care.

“Her condition is stable.”

Vogel’s manager Jorg Werner, speaking to the German Press Agency, added: “At the moment, it is not really possible to say where the journey is going.”

Two-time Olympic champion Vogel is one of track cycling’s all-time greats with 16 major tournament gold medals to her name – including the sprint title at Rio 2016.

