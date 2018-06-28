This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-time Olympic champion Vogel stable after undergoing emergency spinal surgery

The German remains in intensive care in Berlin.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 11:39 AM
39 minutes ago 1,056 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4096557
Olympic sprint champion Kristina Vogel.
Olympic sprint champion Kristina Vogel.
Olympic sprint champion Kristina Vogel.

KRISTINA VOGEL REMAINS in intensive care but is in a stable condition after undergoing spinal surgery in Berlin, according to the German Cycling Federation (BDR).

Olympic and world champion Vogel was airlifted to the German capital on Tuesday following a crash during a training camp in Cottbus.

She suffered serious spinal injuries after colliding with a Dutch junior rider at nearly 60 kilometres per hour before landing on the concrete track.

Reports in Germany have also suggested Vogel suffered a fractured collarbone in the incident, the 11-time world champion needing emergency surgery.

“The operation went well,” a BDR statement read. “Kristina continues to receive intensive medical care.

“Her condition is stable.”

Vogel’s manager Jorg Werner, speaking to the German Press Agency, added: “At the moment, it is not really possible to say where the journey is going.”

Two-time Olympic champion Vogel is one of track cycling’s all-time greats with 16 major tournament gold medals to her name – including the sprint title at Rio 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated’

Former UFC champion Hendricks retires with plans to pursue wrestling coaching

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
Switzerland into World Cup knockouts after late drama in draw against Costa Rica
GERMANY
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
World champions Germany crash out at group stage following Korean humiliation
As it happened: South Korea v Germany, World Cup, Group F
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie