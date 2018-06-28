'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'

THE GERMAN FOOTBALL Association (DFB) has apologised to the nation the morning after Joachim Low’s side were sensationally knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Sweden’s 3-0 victory over Mexico ensured Germany finished bottom of Group F and were eliminated in the opening round of a World Cup for the first time since 1938.

Germany’s failure to progress beyond the group stage mirrored that of three of the previous four world champions: Spain in 2014, Italy in 2010, and France in 2002.

The DFB Twitter account posted a message saying: “Dear fans! We are just as disappointed as you!

“A World Cup is only every four years, and we had planned so much. We are sorry that we did not play like world champions. Therefore, we are deserved to be eliminated, as bitter as it is.

“Your support was great, in Germany and in the stadiums. In Rio 2014 we celebrated together. But sports also include defeat and recognition when the opponents were better.”

Head coach Low’s contract with Die Mannschaft runs until 2022, but the 58-year-old wouldn’t be drawn on his future in the job after the defeat in Kazan.

The DFB made no comment on future plans for Low or the team, instead wishing their opponents well.

“We congratulate Sweden and Mexico on getting ahead and South Korea on yesterday’s win,” the message continued.

“Thanks to Russia for the hospitality!”

