URC final tickets to start at €20 for adults, €10 for kids

TICKETS FOR THE URC final meeting of Leinster and the Bulls will go sale at 4pm today.

The Friday night clash takes place at Croke Park on 19 June, and is a repeat of last year’s decider – which Leinster won 32-7 at the same venue.

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Organisers claim the fixture will be “the most accessible major sports event in Ireland with incredible value and options available to every type of fan.”

Entry point tickets for Hill 16 are set at €20, while kids tickets will be priced at €10.

Additional price points are set at €35, €50, €70 and €85 (premium) before fees.

Leinster qualified for this year’s final by edging the Stormers 20-11 at Aviva Stadium in Saturday’s semi-final. Earlier that day, the Bulls qualified for the decider with an impressive comeback win away to Glasgow Warriors.

URC Grand Final go on sale from 4pm at www.ticketmaster.ie.