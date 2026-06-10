'We'll come back stronger and better': Ireland's play-off route to 2027 World Cup

AND SO IRELAND head for the 2027 World Cup play-offs after coming so close to historic automatic qualification.

France’s 1-0 win in Grenoble on Tuesday night saw the hosts qualify directly for Brazil 2027, with Ireland finishing third in Group A2 after the Netherlands beat Poland 3-1.

Just the four League A group winners from Uefa’s European qualifiers stamped their ticket to Rio, with second, third and fourth navigating a convoluted play-off system later this year.

The prize for second and third place was identical: seeded status, and a more favourable route on paper.

What is Ireland’s play-off path?

Ireland will face a League C group winner or runner-up in a two-legged semi-final in October.

Carla Ward’s side will be hot favourites to advance against one of these confirmed opponents:

Lithuania, Croatia, Kosovo, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Greece, Romania, Kazakhstan, Belarus

Clear that hurdle, and a two-legged final against a League A fourth placed-team or League B side awaits in November/December.

The most probable opposition include Portugal, Wales, Switzerland, Scotland, Serbia, Poland, Ukraine and Slovenia, but a lower-finishing League B side could pull off a shock in their semi-finals.

Kyra Carusa in action last night. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Win the final, and Ireland will qualify for the World Cup. Seven of the eight winners progress to the tournament, with the lowest-ranked side navigating an intercontinental phase, but Ireland will avoid that having greatly improved their ranking.

Seeding means they will be at home in the second leg of both ties, in a major boost.

When is the draw?

The play-off draw is next Thursday 18 June in Nyon, Switzerland.

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7 and 13 October (semi-finals) and 26 November and 5 December (finals) are other significant dates for the diary.

Do Ireland have a good chance of qualifying?

Yes. Ward’s side should take huge confidence and belief from their group campaign, where they went toe to toe with two of the world’s top 10 in France and Netherlands.

After narrow 2-1 defeats to both, they sparked their World Cup dream with a clean sweep against Poland, before a sensational 3-2 win over the Dutch and another narrow loss to France.

Ireland became the first team promoted to League A to avoid relegation – by finishing fourth – since the introduction of the Nations League system in late 2023. They also made history as the side team to win two, then three, games in the top-flight, while soaring to their highest-ever Fifa World Ranking (20th) is another impressive feat.

The Girls In Green have beaten any potential semi-final opponents they have played recently, overcoming Greece 4-0 and 2-1 in the early stages of Ward’s tenure, and defeating Hungary in a behind-closed-doors friendly last November, and 4-0 and 1-0 in 2023 under Eileen Gleeson.

Wales, Scotland, Poland, Ukraine and Slovenia jump out from the probable finalists for varying reasons.

Ireland boss Carla Ward. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Welsh were their conquerors in the Euro 2025 play-off final, while Ireland stunned Scotland to reach the 2023 World Cup. Chastening defeats have been suffered at the hands of Slovenia and Ukraine, while a Poland rematch would be interesting.

Recent progress augers well for Ireland’s back-to-back World Cup dream.

What’s the word from the camp about the play-offs?

Carla Ward: “I want to get back straight away, but we’ll go to Switzerland next week and see who we play, see what the route for the play-offs is, and then we’ll assess that, and we’ll get back to work.

“To be seeded, getting away leg first, we avoid certain teams, it’s really important.

“I say it all the time, I think we can compete against anybody, and we’ve shown that. But now it’ll be about reflecting, having a look at the campaign.

“We’ll review it, what’s been good, what needs improvements, and I will find plenty of them because you do. And so we’ll come back stronger, better, ready to go in October.”

Katie McCabe: ”Everyone counted us out and expected us to finish bottom. We have pushed some of the top nations, right toe to toe, it’s fine margins at this level.

“Lots to improve on, lots to dissect, and we will be ready to go again in October.”