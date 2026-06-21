Heroic goalkeeper Room helps Curacao hold Ecuador for historic World Cup point

Curacao 0

Ecuador 0

A HEROIC PERFORMANCE from goalkeeper Eloy Room created history for Curacao as they earned a first World Cup point by holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City.

Room made 15 saves – the most by any goalkeeper in 90 minutes of a World Cup match since records began in 1966 – as he acted as a one-man barrier, with Dick Advocaat’s brave side bouncing back from their 7-1 thrashing by Germany in their opening game.

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The point, a historic result for a tiny nation with just 158,000 people, keeps their unlikely hopes of advancing through Group E alive, and they will progress to the knockout stages if they can somehow beat Ivory Coast in their final match.

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What a read by Room.



Curacao goalie Eloy Room makes a wonderful save from Enner Valencia



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It was all down to a monumental performance from Room, who was in action from as early as the third minute when he denied Enner Valencia with a brilliant save.

Room was on a one-man mission as he kept out Gonzalo Plata’s effort while again denying Valencia with an impressive low stop.

Curacao had their moments, with former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong wasting a three-on-two situation while Juninho Bacuna had a shot blocked in the penalty area.

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This game in Kansas has sparked into life, with Curacao going close after Ecuador have their best chance of the game



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Advocaat’s men had a triple chance to take the lead on the hour as Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez made a good double stop to deny Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia before Moises Caicedo blocked Jurgen Locadia’s follow-up effort.

But Room continued to keep his side in it as he denied Valencia and Kevin Rodriguez before Piero Hincapie sent a free header over and Plata somehow missed after bursting into the area.

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Eloy Room in the Curacao goal is finally beaten but Angelo Preciado hits the bar and Ecuador must settle for a point



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Rodriguez then hit the crossbar with a cross-shot, but Room was the hero as the Caribbean nation held on for a historic result.