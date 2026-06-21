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Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Spain or Saudi Arabia?
SPAIN, SECOND FAVOURITES with the bookies to win the World Cup, take on Saudi Arabia this evening looking for their first victory (KO: 5pm Irish time).
The European Champions were held 0-0 by Cape Verde on Monday so will be keen to put a few goals past Saudi Arabia and establish themselves at the top of Group H.
Yet the Saudis are no mugs, having drawn themselves on Monday, 1-1 with Uruguay.
Can they frustrate Spain, or will the quality of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams et al begin to tell?
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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Soccer Sports Poll World Cup 2026 World Cup Poll