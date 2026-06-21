Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Spain or Saudi Arabia?

SPAIN, SECOND FAVOURITES with the bookies to win the World Cup, take on Saudi Arabia this evening looking for their first victory (KO: 5pm Irish time).

The European Champions were held 0-0 by Cape Verde on Monday so will be keen to put a few goals past Saudi Arabia and establish themselves at the top of Group H.

Yet the Saudis are no mugs, having drawn themselves on Monday, 1-1 with Uruguay.

Can they frustrate Spain, or will the quality of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams et al begin to tell?

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