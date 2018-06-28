This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Folau lodges appeal against one-match ban for aerial clash with O'Mahony

The Wallabies fullback is currently suspended for this weekend’s Super Rugby action, but hopes that will change in the coming hours.

By AFP Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,455 Views 7 Comments
Image: Photosport/Stuart Walmsley/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Stuart Walmsley/INPHO

THE ARU TODAY exercised their right of appeal against the one-match ban handed to Wallabies fullback Israel Folau arising from a contentious final Test with Ireland last weekend.

Folau faced a World Rugby judiciary hearing yesterday and was handed the suspension for an aerial clash with Peter O’Mahony during the 20-16 loss to Ireland in Sydney.

Folau tackle

He will miss the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash with the Rebels in Melbourne tomorrow if it is upheld at an appeal hearing today.

Before the verdict was handed down, Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said he feared rugby was in danger of legislating the aerial contest into oblivion if the suspension was allowed to stand.

Prior to the hearing, Gibson told reporters: “It really makes us look at the kick contest area and exactly how we can, if it goes this way, how we can provide a law that covers or provides for what is happening in terms of the collisions and guys landing on their heads.”

