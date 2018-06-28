Folau lodges appeal against one-match ban for aerial clash with O'Mahony

THE ARU TODAY exercised their right of appeal against the one-match ban handed to Wallabies fullback Israel Folau arising from a contentious final Test with Ireland last weekend.

Folau faced a World Rugby judiciary hearing yesterday and was handed the suspension for an aerial clash with Peter O’Mahony during the 20-16 loss to Ireland in Sydney.

He will miss the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash with the Rebels in Melbourne tomorrow if it is upheld at an appeal hearing today.

Before the verdict was handed down, Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said he feared rugby was in danger of legislating the aerial contest into oblivion if the suspension was allowed to stand.

Prior to the hearing, Gibson told reporters: “It really makes us look at the kick contest area and exactly how we can, if it goes this way, how we can provide a law that covers or provides for what is happening in terms of the collisions and guys landing on their heads.”