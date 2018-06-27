Munster glory, Ireland triumphs and time in England - Peter Stringer's rugby career in pics

AFTER 20 YEARS, Peter Stringer brought his time as a professional rugby player to a close yesterday after a spell that yielded plenty success in the colours of Ireland and Munster.

Two Heineken Cups, three league titles, three Triple Crowns, a Grand Slam triumph in 2009 and 98 international caps were garnered by the scrum-half during his playing career.

He also enjoyed spells with Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester but his exploits with Irish teams were what he described as his ‘proudest days on a rugby field’.

Here’s some snapshots that capture Stringer’s long and successful career.