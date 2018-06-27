Munster glory, Ireland triumphs and time in England - Peter Stringer's rugby career in pics

AFTER 20 YEARS, Peter Stringer brought his time as a professional rugby player to a close yesterday after a spell that yielded plenty success in the colours of Ireland and Munster.
Two Heineken Cups, three league titles, three Triple Crowns, a Grand Slam triumph in 2009 and 98 international caps were garnered by the scrum-half during his playing career.
He also enjoyed spells with Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester but his exploits with Irish teams were what he described as his ‘proudest days on a rugby field’.
Here’s some snapshots that capture Stringer’s long and successful career.
Stringer made his debut for Ireland in 2000.Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO
First day out with Ireland against Scotland in the Six NationsSource: Patrick Bolger/INPHO
Stringer featured for Ireland in the 2003 Rugby World Cup in AustraliaSource: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Peter Stringer between Malcolm O'Kelly and Alan QuinlanSource: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Munster scum-half in action against Leinster's Jamie Heaslip.Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2006 with Stringer in action..Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Celebrating victory for Ireland with David HumphreysSource: Billy Stickland/INPHO
With Ireland team-mates Denis Leamy and Donncha O'Callaghan after that 2006 victory.Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Stringer was part of two Heineken Cup victories.Source: Getty Images/INPHO
Stringer established a strong partnership with RonaNSource: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Stringer scored a try in Munster's 2006 final win over Biarritz.Source: Getty Images/INPHO
With Marcus Horan and Paul O'Connell before a Heineken Cup game.Source: Tom Honan/INPHO
Reaction at the final whistle in Cardiff in 2006.Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Peter StringerSource: Billy Stickland/INPHO
In action for Worcester Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Munster.Source: James Crombie/INPHO
Stringer featured for Bath against Leinster in the 2015 Champions Cup.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
COMMENTS (9)