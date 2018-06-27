This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster glory, Ireland triumphs and time in England - Peter Stringer's rugby career in pics

Stringer bowed out yesterday after playing for 20 years.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 11:08 AM
1 hour ago 2,805 Views 9 Comments
AFTER 20 YEARS, Peter Stringer brought his time as a professional rugby player to a close yesterday after a spell that yielded plenty success in the colours of Ireland and Munster.

Two Heineken Cups, three league titles, three Triple Crowns, a Grand Slam triumph in 2009 and 98 international caps were garnered by the scrum-half during his playing career.

He also enjoyed spells with Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester but his exploits with Irish teams were what he described as his ‘proudest days on a rugby field’.

Here’s some snapshots that capture Stringer’s long and successful career.

1 / 16

  • Stringer made his debut for Ireland in 2000.

    Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

  • First day out with Ireland against Scotland in the Six Nations

    Source: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

  • Stringer featured for Ireland in the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia

    Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

  • Peter Stringer between Malcolm O'Kelly and Alan Quinlan

    Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

  • The Munster scum-half in action against Leinster's Jamie Heaslip.

    Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

  • Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2006 with Stringer in action..

    Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

  • Celebrating victory for Ireland with David Humphreys

    Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

  • With Ireland team-mates Denis Leamy and Donncha O'Callaghan after that 2006 victory.

    Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

  • Stringer was part of two Heineken Cup victories.

    Source: Getty Images/INPHO

  • Stringer established a strong partnership with RonaN

    Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

  • Stringer scored a try in Munster's 2006 final win over Biarritz.

    Source: Getty Images/INPHO

  • With Marcus Horan and Paul O'Connell before a Heineken Cup game.

    Source: Tom Honan/INPHO

  • Reaction at the final whistle in Cardiff in 2006.

    Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

  • Peter Stringer

    Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

  • In action for Worcester Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Munster.

    Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • Stringer featured for Bath against Leinster in the 2015 Champions Cup.

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cullen hoping Contepomi’s fresh set of eyes can keep Leinster on the upward curve

Legendary Irish scrum-half Peter Stringer announces his retirement aged 40

