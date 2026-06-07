After all their days of glory, Limerick savour one of their sweetest wins

THE REACTIONS AT the final whistle spoke volumes.

Across the John Kiely era, Limerick have gobbled up silverware relentlessly. The pre-match count was 15 major trophy wins across All-Ireland, Munster and National League finals. To observe the outpouring of emotion of in the immediate aftermath of full-time was the confirmation of a pre-match suspicion – this was no routine Munster decider for Limerick.

This afternoon’s latest instalment of their absorbing rivalry with Cork was not of the knockout type that will define seasons, yet it carried deep meaning for this group.

The Kiely-Kinnerk brains trust on the sideline went leaping into each other’s arms once victory had been finalised. Sean Finn and Gearoid Hegarty led the fist pumping, wheeling away in celebration. Soon the entire playing group was drawn towards the City End, largely populated by Limerick supporters.

Amidst the grey drizzle that had enveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh from early morning, a blast of green shone through. By the time Cian Lynch thrust the Mick Mackey Cup into the air, the reclaiming of the trophy that Cork had taken off them 12 months ago after a classic, the pleas to avoid invading the pitch had been ignored. The swelling Limerick crowd in front of the South Stand was illuminating. This victory was significant for all connected with it.

Cian Lynch with his partner Dayna Slattery, and their twin sons CJ and Oige. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Why is that? For one thing Cork have been a source of irritation to them, claiming four wins in the last five championship contests between the pair. Those successes – by two points in 2024 Munster round-robin, by two points in 2024 All-Ireland semi-final,

on penalties in 2025 Munster final, by two points in 2026 Munster round-robin – all pointed to a team that looked to have cracked the code against Limerick. The manner of this game still suggests these two are so well-matched, but for now Limerick needed to scrape through on the other side of a battle with Cork.

“It was a rollercoaster game, It actually had characteristics of 2018,” reflected a breathless Kiely afterwards.

“t was just so tight and the smallest thing was going to shade it. And Peter Casey, again like 2018, turned up with a couple of big plays towards the latter end of the game when it mattered most. Listen, it was a titanic battle.

“Every time we play them it’s incredibly tough. They bring challenges all over the pitch. Their hurling is so slick. It takes two teams to make a great game and I think Cork, if I’m honest, deserve incredible recognition for their performance as well.”

This is year ten of the Kiely reign and for all their days of glory, it has been natural to consider of late after the life cycle of this great group. The past two seasons have passed without an All-Ireland win, and given their serial dominance before then, it does give pause for thought. The recent travails experienced by the Kilkenny hurlers and the Dublin footballers are salient reminders that these golden eras are not everlasting.

The league triumph was the sort of solid start to a campaign that Limerick carved, securing provincial honours brings an added layer of sweetness and satisfaction. A seventh Munster title for the bulk of this group is a stunning haul, when you factor in Limerick’s tally of 26 in their entire hurling history. Nickie Quaid landed his eighth medal, as did David Reidy. Quaid’s longevity stretches back to the 2013 breakthrough, and the weight of his contribution to the cause remaining as hefty as ever, demonstrated by the quite brilliant stops in either half to deny Diarmuid Healy and Mark Coleman from finding the net.

Cork tested Limerick vigorously. They hit them with goals early in either half, the second a magnificent bit of team interplay that was capped off by an improvised finish from Brian Hayes. They constructed an advantage of five points on two occasions, and were six clear on the half-hour mark thanks to a rousing point from Robert Downey. They denied them hitting the net in the second half with a mix of Patrick Collins goalkeeper heroics and Cormac O’Brien blocking a shot off the line.

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And yet in a game that didn’t slip into the classic category that this pair have served up, that was chiefly characterised by the sequences of frees in the second half, that was dominated by the gripping tension as they scrapped for victory, Limerick got the job done.

Small phases of play mattered. Limerick’s scoring bursts at the end of either half were pivotal. They outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-0 from the 31st minute until half-time, and outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-1 from the 69th minute until full-time.

In a game of tight margins, the first finish kept them in the hunt, the second got them over the line.

“We spoke about being calm in the chaos before the game,” said Kiely.

“And I thought we showed great composure throughout the game because a lot of things didn’t go for us today. It was tough going out there and we just had to keep battling. Very proud of the lads, the entire group. We have a lot of young men in that dressing room now that weren’t there three years ago. We have a lot of people in our backroom team that have never tasted success. That really pleases me that people have joined us in the last couple of years and are now getting to get a taste of what it’s like. It’s a reward for them.”

The reward was delivered by the strength of the collective effort. It was not a day dominated by five-star attacking showings, instead it was the leadership and resilience of Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan and Lynch that got Limerick over the line. They took off Aaron Gillane, who had ripped Cork apart in April’s league decider, while they benefitted from Tom Morrissey and Adam English making sizeable impacts off the bench.

“Do I back off it and have the regret later on?” outlined Kiely about making substitution calls.

“The group is the group, the team is the team. It’s not about individuals. It’s a collective effort and they all understand that. Is Aaron inside there disappointed he was taken off? Of course he is deep down disappointed he was taken off.

“But he understands that the fellas in the room with him are also there and they have to get their opportunity to contribute as well.

“It’s a shared load. You don’t count the games you play. You make the minutes that you’re on the field count. It’s just about using the resources that we have as a group in the best possible way.”

Those resources blended together into a winning combination. For all they have achieved and celebrated together, Limerick basked as a unit in the glow of this latest success.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh setting will have been noted by them as well. Of their six wins across 2019-2025 in Munster finals, they did triumph once at the Leeside venue in 2021 against Tipperary, a game that operated under Covid-19 restrictions with a reduced crowd.

Succeeding at this stadium before a full house against a home team that have emerged as one of their biggest challengers, will carry greater meaning.

Four weeks preparation until the hurling show moves to Croke Park. Limerick march on.

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