Legendary Irish scrum-half Peter Stringer announces his retirement aged 40

LEGENDARY IRISH SCRUM-HALF Peter Stringer has opted to retire from rugby at the age of 40.

Stringer won 98 Ireland caps between 2000 and 2011, in addition to appearing over 200 times for Munster.

In more recent years, he has represented a number of Premiership clubs including Sale Sharks, Bath, Newcastle and Saracens before finishing his career with Worcester Warriors in December.

“From the age of five all I ever dreamed of doing was playing rugby,” he said in a statement. “I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life.

“The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.

“To the coaches who never saw my size as disadvantageous, thank you. To my team-mates who motivated and inspired me, thank you. To my parents and brothers, I could not have reached my goals without you.

“Thank you to my clubs in England – Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester who gave me an opportunity to continue playing the game I love.

“However, my proudest days on a rugby field came from wearing the red of Munster and the green of Ireland and will remain with me for the rest of my life. To those supporters, you are incredible people who stood by me and cheered for me no matter who I played for and for that, I will be forever grateful.

“Lastly, thank you to Debbie my wife, for the last 10 years when I faced some difficult decisions, you were there for me and backed me every step of the way. Here’s to the next chapter.”

