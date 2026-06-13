5 key talking points ahead of the weekend's All-Ireland SFC action

1. Can the All-Ireland champions find their spark?

The fact that Kildare v Kerry, Cavan v Dublin, and Donegal v Cork are the three games not selected for broadcast would hint that the decision-makers consider there to be a limited prospect of an upset. The first two of those are knockout clashes.

There’s little sense that the All-Ireland champions will emerge anything but unscathed from a sold-out Newbridge on Saturday. The Lilywhite minor footballers have already KOed the Kingdom this week, but a chasm exists between the pair at senior level.

Kerry have pumped 10 goals past them in their past two meetings – 7-16 in 2015 and 3-25 in 2018. In both of those years, Kildare had just suffered league relegation, as they did from Division 2 this spring.

Kerry’s title defence is under the microscope after a second double-digit trimming from Donegal. They ignited from mid-June onwards to record a memorable Sam Maguire triumph last season.

Still without Seán O’Shea, Tom O’Sullivan, or Shane Ryan, they do have Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Joe O’Connor back starting, and Paul Geaney, Gavin White, and Paul Murphy restored to the bench. Can they give the push to indicate that another title is tilt on the cards?

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2. Brennan’s high-stakes championship bow

Ger Brennan. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

It feels like there’s considerably more jeopardy surrounding Dublin’s trip to Breffni Park.

Just three summers ago, the Boys in Blue were champions of Ireland. Now, they have been relegated from Division 1 before championship defeats to Westmeath and Louth leave them fending off elimination.

Like the Dubs, Cavan went to extra-time before falling to defeat against Westmeath. Yet the Breffni County have never beaten the men from the capital in six championship attempts and their last league victory was in 1960.

Only two years ago, the Dubs thumped Cavan with a five-goal performance featuring strikes from Cormac Costello, Paddy Small, Seán Bugler, and recent cruciate-victim Killian McGinnis.

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Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne’s return to the subs’ bench could help to give the Dubs greater access to primary possession for Con O’Callaghan and co. to thrive upon.

The interest won’t end there, with Ger Brennan’s first public comments following his punitive 12-week ban likely to attract much attention.

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3. From silverware to make-or-break territory

Roscommon captain Diarmuid Murtagh with his team and the Nestor Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

It’s been a matter of weeks since Roscommon and Meath were celebrating major titles; the Rossies lifting the Connacht crown and the Royals triumphant in the Division 2 final. Now, they find themselves seeking to avoid the championship trapdoor.

Following their late defeat against Tyrone, the Primrose and Blue have been drawn against another Ulster opponent in Monaghan for their first-ever championship meeting. That’s no soft landing facing a side that are battle-hardened, but injury-afflicted from extra-time outings in beating Derry and losing to Armagh before falling one point shy of Mayo.

Two Enda Smith goals fired Roscommon to victory in their league meeting, but Monaghan prevailed in the Division 2 final last year.

Meath, meanwhile, suffered a reversal of their league final success against Cork, despite playing the final quarter with an extra man.

Robbie Brennan’s side were major players last year to reach an All-Ireland semi-final, but how will they deal with the pressure of an early exit when travelling to Derry on Saturday (Celtic Park, 7pm)?

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4. Maroon momentum

Westmeath’s Danny McCartan and Sam McCartan celebrate the Leinster title with their family. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Onto the round 2A sell-outs. Less tension here, perhaps, with no cliff edge, but a valuable prize all the same to get a week’s break before an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Donegal v Cork, Louth v Armagh, and, most remarkably, Galway v Westmeath in Salthill will attract capacity crowds.

The Lake County’s Leinster title has generated a wave of momentum behind Mark McHugh’s side, taking down Cavan to keep the good times rolling.

They have grandsons of Galway’s Team of the Millennium honouree Seán Purcell in Sam and Danny McCartan, while manager Mark McHugh coached Moycullen last year.

Galway have been getting the band back together after a catalogue of injuries and another result like their cruise past Kildare would endorse the feeling that they could go deep into the All-Ireland series.

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5. Bye week

Donegal's Caolan McGonagle and Conor Corbett of Cork battle for the ball at Páirc Uí Rinn in 2024. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The bye week will be crucial for those round 2A counties who can grab it. Donegal and Armagh are All-Ireland front-runners, but they won’t want to budget for any slip against Cork or Louth leading to three weeks of consecutive action.

The Rebels are taking their Ballybofey trip by air ahead of Saturday’s 3pm throw-in. They caught the Ulstermen with a three-goal salvo in 2024, but that was on their home fortress of Páirc Uí Rinn, rather than behind enemy lines, where they copped an 11-point league beatdown earlier that year.

Armagh weren’t let train at neighbouring Inniskeen, which will be packed to the rafters for their Sunday clash with Louth (1pm).

The Wee County have an impressive record against Ulster opposition under Gavin Devlin, downing Tyrone, Cavan, and Derry earlier this year, but it would be a big leap to take Kieran McGeeney’s Orchard men.

Meanwhile, Mayo and Tyrone’s repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final could offer a significant springboard for whichever team can grasp the opportunity.

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