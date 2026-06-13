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Who will win tonight's World Cup clash - Brazil or Morocco?

Kick-off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium is 11pm Irish time.
6.02am, 13 Jun 2026

IT’S DAY THREE at World Cup 2026, and among the action on offer is Brazil versus Morocco in Group C.

Five-time champions Brazil open their tournament against Morocco, who arrive with high expectations after becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had an underwhelming qualifying campaign – finishing fifth in the South American table and losing six hames – but maintain their record of playing at every World Cup. Morocco, meanwhile, cruised through qualification with eight wins from eight.

Kick-off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium is 11pm Irish time.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Brazil (22)
Draw (6)
Morocco (5)

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