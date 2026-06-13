IT’S DAY THREE at World Cup 2026, and among the action on offer is Brazil versus Morocco in Group C.
Five-time champions Brazil open their tournament against Morocco, who arrive with high expectations after becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side had an underwhelming qualifying campaign – finishing fifth in the South American table and losing six hames – but maintain their record of playing at every World Cup. Morocco, meanwhile, cruised through qualification with eight wins from eight.
Kick-off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium is 11pm Irish time.
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Who will win tonight's World Cup clash - Brazil or Morocco?
IT’S DAY THREE at World Cup 2026, and among the action on offer is Brazil versus Morocco in Group C.
Five-time champions Brazil open their tournament against Morocco, who arrive with high expectations after becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side had an underwhelming qualifying campaign – finishing fifth in the South American table and losing six hames – but maintain their record of playing at every World Cup. Morocco, meanwhile, cruised through qualification with eight wins from eight.
Kick-off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium is 11pm Irish time.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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