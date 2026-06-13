Party in the USA as co-hosts hammer Paraguay in their World Cup opener

USA 4

Paraguay 1

THE UNITED STATES pulverised Paraguay as they opened their home World Cup campaign with a statement victory in front of a galaxy of Los Angeles stars, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, and David and Victoria Beckham.

Monaco forward Folarin Balogun – who represented England at U21 level – scored two well-taken first-half goals as Mauricio Pochettino’s side served early notice of their capabilities in a convincing 4-1 win.

🇺🇸 1-0 🇵🇾



A brilliant bit of skill from Christian Pulisic results in Damian Bobadilla putting the ball in his own net



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The hosts were straight out of the blocks and took an early lead when Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla prodded a Weston McKennie cross into his own net.

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The US were irrepressible, and minutes after Balogun had a goal ruled offside, he made no mistake to finish off a flowing move after Christian Pulisic squared it from the left.

🇺🇸 2-0 🇵🇾



Christian Pulisic squares for Folarin Balogun who doubles the hosts' lead



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They added a third in first-half injury time as Malik Tillman – among tough competition probably the best player on the pitch – released Balogun into the box.

The 24-year-old still had a lot to do but worked his way past two Paraguayan defenders, shifted the ball onto his left foot and picked out the top corner, giving Orlando Gill no chance.

🇺🇸 3-0 🇵🇾



Folarin Balogun fires one into the top left corner to make it three for the hosts



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Paraguay’s Brazil-born midfielder Mauricio pulled one back in the 73rd minute after finding space on the left of the box.

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But the US restored the three-goal cushion deep into injury time as substitute Giovanni Reyna curled in a sublime shot with the outside of his right foot.

🇺🇸 4-1 🇵🇾



Giovanni Reyna adds the cherry on top with a stunning trivela finish.



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Pulisic was substituted for Sebastian Berhalter at half-time with a calf problem and Pochettino said he “hoped it would not be a big issue” heading into the final two group matches.