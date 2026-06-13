THE UNITED STATES pulverised Paraguay as they opened their home World Cup campaign with a statement victory in front of a galaxy of Los Angeles stars, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, and David and Victoria Beckham.
Monaco forward Folarin Balogun – who represented England at U21 level – scored two well-taken first-half goals as Mauricio Pochettino’s side served early notice of their capabilities in a convincing 4-1 win.
🇺🇸 1-0 🇵🇾
A brilliant bit of skill from Christian Pulisic results in Damian Bobadilla putting the ball in his own net
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Party in the USA as co-hosts hammer Paraguay in their World Cup opener
USA 4
Paraguay 1
THE UNITED STATES pulverised Paraguay as they opened their home World Cup campaign with a statement victory in front of a galaxy of Los Angeles stars, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, and David and Victoria Beckham.
Monaco forward Folarin Balogun – who represented England at U21 level – scored two well-taken first-half goals as Mauricio Pochettino’s side served early notice of their capabilities in a convincing 4-1 win.
The hosts were straight out of the blocks and took an early lead when Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla prodded a Weston McKennie cross into his own net.
The US were irrepressible, and minutes after Balogun had a goal ruled offside, he made no mistake to finish off a flowing move after Christian Pulisic squared it from the left.
They added a third in first-half injury time as Malik Tillman – among tough competition probably the best player on the pitch – released Balogun into the box.
The 24-year-old still had a lot to do but worked his way past two Paraguayan defenders, shifted the ball onto his left foot and picked out the top corner, giving Orlando Gill no chance.
Paraguay’s Brazil-born midfielder Mauricio pulled one back in the 73rd minute after finding space on the left of the box.
But the US restored the three-goal cushion deep into injury time as substitute Giovanni Reyna curled in a sublime shot with the outside of his right foot.
Pulisic was substituted for Sebastian Berhalter at half-time with a calf problem and Pochettino said he “hoped it would not be a big issue” heading into the final two group matches.
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2026 world cup Folarin Balogun LA Glory Mauricio Pochettino Paraguay Soccer USA World Cup