Ireland must show true selves on record-breaking day in Galway

Ireland v Italy

Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Saturday 18 April, 5.40pm

Where can we watch it?

This Women’s Six Nations second round clash is live on Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 5pm.

For those going along to the Dexcom Stadium, it’s a double-header with Ireland also facing Italy in the new U21 Six Nations at 2.20pm.

What’s the new record?

With more than 8,500 tickets already sold by Friday afternoon, this will be a record crowd for a home Ireland Women’s game.

The existing record is 7,754 from Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England last year in Cork, so that will be beaten today.

The record will be surpassed again in the fifth round of this Six Nations as Ireland host Scotland in their first standalone game at the Aviva Stadium, with around 15,000 tickets already sold.

What’s the team news?

Ireland boss Scott Bemand has continued his long-running tradition of making tweaks to his side this week, with three fresh faces coming into the starting XV.

20-year-old Robyn O'Connor gets her debut. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The big news is that 20-year-old Leinster wing Robyn O’Connor gets her senior Test debut on the left wing for Ireland, with Vicky Elmes Kinlan dropping out of the matchday 23 after starting against England last weekend.

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O’Connor, a product of Wexford Wanderers, has been in fine form this season for Old Belvedere in the AIL and the Wolfhounds as they won the Celtic Challenge. Bemand said he likes her physicality, footwork, and aerial skills.

There’s a change at inside centre, with 33-times capped Eve Higgins shifting to the bench as Exeter Chiefs midfielders Nancy McGillivray comes into the team for her fifth Ireland cap.

The third change sees Ruth Campbell named in the second row as Dorothy Wall moves to the bench after making her long-awaited return from an Achilles tendon injury last time out.

There’s a boost for Ireland on the bench as the fit-again Sam Monaghan makes her return in the number 20 shirt, while Ulster tighthead Sadhbh McGrath is also included.

As for Italy, head coach Fabio Roselli has reacted to their loss to France by making a handful of changes.

The 102-times capped Sofia Stefan brings her experience in at scrum-half, while out-half Emma Stevanin comes into an all-changed halfback partnership.

Sofia Stefan starts at 9 for Italy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Gaia Buso starts on the right wing after scoring Italy’s only try against France off the bench, Elettra Costantini comes into the second row after debuting as a replacement in that game, and Gaia Maris gets the nod to start at loosehead prop.

A little like Ireland, the Italians have been able to recall a notable name on the bench in the shape of 94-times capped centre Michela Sillari.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Nancy McGillivray, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Fiona Tuite; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (captain), Aoife Wafer.

Replacements: Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan, Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins, Anna McGann.

ITALY: Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi; Gaia Buso, Alyssa D’Incà, Sara Mannini, Aura Muzzo; Emma Stevanin, Sofia Stefan; Gaia Maris, Vittoria Vecchini, Alessia Pilani; Valeria Fedrighi, Elettra Costantini; Francesca Sgorbini, Alissa Ranuccini, Elisa Giordano.

Replacements: Chiara Cheli, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Zanette, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Alia Bitonci, Veronica Madia, Michela Sillari.

Referee: Ella Goldsmith [Rugby Australia].

How’s the form?

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses in the opening round of the Six Nations last weekend.

Ireland were well beaten by England in front of a Six Nations record crowd of 77,120 at Twickenham, losing on a 33-12 scoreline.

The gap between the sides appears to have closed, although England will feel they weren’t at their best last weekend. Ireland had to do lots of defending and weren’t able to put their mark on the game until it was effectively over as a contest. England were obviously clear favourites, but it felt like Ireland didn’t fully show their true selves.

Anna McGann scores for Ireland against England. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Second-half tries from replacement wing Anna McGann and new captain Erin King did see Ireland make a dent on the scoreboard, so they will be looking to impose themselves far more and far earlier today. Getting the likes of King and Aoife Wafer onto the ball more often will be important, allowing exciting backs like O’Connor and Beibhinn Parsons to do damage with front-foot ball.

Italy are coming off a 40-7 beating at the hands of France in Grenoble, conceding six tries to the home side.

The Italians had some struggles at the set-piece, while they also had to do a lot of tackling against the French. Just a single linebreak in the entire game, for Buso’s try, indicates that Italy have to find more of an edge in their attack.

What’s next?

The need for Ireland to win today is heightened by the fact that they’re away to France in Clermont in round three next weekend.

Italy will have home comforts for the first time in the championship next weekend, hosting Scotland.

Bemand’s side were 54-12 winners in Italy last year, but the Italians won 27-21 in Ireland the year before that.

Italy also won 24-7 at home in their 2023 meeting, but Ireland were victorious in the previous two meetings. So this relationship has been a little tit-for-tat in recent years.

That said, Ireland will feel last year’s dominant win in Parma is a blueprint for today’s meeting.