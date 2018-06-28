Colombia and Japan will meet Belgium or England in the World Cup last 16

COLOMBIA AND JAPAN are through to the World Cup last 16 after results today.

Yerry Mina’s header was enough for Colombia to beat Senegal 1-0, while Japan progressed despite losing 1-0 to Poland.

The Asian side advanced in fortuitous circumstances — they finished level on points and goal difference with Senegal, which meant they progressed by virtue of having picked up fewer yellow cards.

#SEN are out!



They're the first team ever to be eliminated from a #WorldCup based on fair play points.#COL will play the runners-up from #ENG and #BEL group, #JPN will play the winners. pic.twitter.com/ro7cQU7peg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 28, 2018

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!