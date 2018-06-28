This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans

The Manchester United star believes supporters are expecting too much from Les Bleus, with jeers having greeted last-16 progress at World Cup 2018.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 4:38 PM
45 minutes ago 1,496 Views 4 Comments
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).

PAUL POGBA HAS questioned France fans whistling at players during a World Cup 2018 campaign, with the Manchester United star left wondering whether Les Bleus are expected to win every game 10-0.

Didier Deschamps’ side have yet to produce the form which had them sat among the favourites heading to Russia this summer, but they are still through to the last 16.

Seven points from three Group C fixtures carried a star-studded squad safely into the knockout stages, with a heavyweight meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina next up on Saturday.

Expectations will once again be high heading into that encounter, but Pogba is hoping that demanding supporters will realise that success cannot always be achieved with style.

He told reporters in the wake of a dour 0-0 draw with Denmark which did little to inspire those in the stands: “I don’t know what people expect, that we win 10-0 or 5-0? The most important was the qualification, and we did it.

“We need everyone with us. Our fans are the 12th man. We need fans, not spectators.

“I don’t know if the boos only came from the French fans, people wanted more spectacle.

“Our objective was to finish top of the group. It should be the objective of everyone.”

While Pogba clearly felt that the terrace taunts were being directed at the players, France colleague N’Golo Kante believes the jeers were merely a show of frustration from those hoping to witness a more exciting encounter.

The Chelsea midfielder said: “I think the quality of the game sometimes depends on the opposition.

“We all knew it was a special game because we knew all we needed was a draw.

“The tempo was slow, that’s why we played this kind of game. But I think we can do better, we will improve in the next game.

“On the pitch I didn’t feel the booing was for us. It was just for the slow tempo of the game at the end.

“We can understand that some supporters want to see goals and spectacle but sometimes both teams are focused on what they need and we can be happy to be first in the group.”

