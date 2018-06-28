This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat

A stunning goal from Adnan Januzaj saw Belgium defeat England to make it three wins from three.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,190 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4097439
Adnan Januzaj celebrates giving Belgium the lead on Thursday evening.
Image: Dan Mullan
Adnan Januzaj celebrates giving Belgium the lead on Thursday evening.
Adnan Januzaj celebrates giving Belgium the lead on Thursday evening.
Image: Dan Mullan

BELGIUM SET UP a World Cup last-16 meeting with Japan as Adnan Januzaj’s first international goal earned a 1-0 win against England to top Group G.

With Brazil potentially awaiting in the quarter-finals for the group winners, there was speculation both teams would prefer to finish second to be paired with either Sweden or Switzerland in the last eight.

But despite Belgium making nine changes from their previous group match and England eight, both sides showed plenty of willingness to try and win the game and the group.

Januzaj’s moment of magic was enough to secure maximum points for Belgium and their first win against England since 1936, the winger cutting in off the right flank to whip a delightful strike across Jordan Pickford.

Marcus Rashford had England’s best chance to reply, but Thibaut Courtois made a fine save to deny the Manchester United striker, who was deputising for rested Golden Boot leader Harry Kane.

John Stones was one of two outfield players to be retained by Gareth Southgate and he had to be replaced at the break – the centre-back could be a doubt for the Three Lions’ second-round match against Colombia.

Jamie Vardy was gifted an early opportunity by sloppy defending, but Courtois saved with his right boot.

Pickford kept out a long-range drive from Youri Tielemans before the goalkeeper was rescued by Gary Cahill’s goal-line clearance after the ball squirmed out of his grasp.

Tielemans collected the game’s first booking and Trent Alexander-Arnold was next to produce a block on the line, although Pickford might well have saved the effort from Marouane Fellaini.

Leander Dendoncker was booked for bringing down a rampaging Danny Rose as England appeared to be edging towards top spot in the group by virtue of their better fair play record.

England were dealt a blow with Stones replaced at the break, the Manchester City defender appearing on the bench with an ice pack applied to his calf.

England v Belgium: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia England manager Gareth Southgate after the final whistle. Source: Ian MacNicol

And Belgium took the lead in the 51st minute, Januzaj scoring a beauty to open his international account.

The former Manchester United man tied Rose in knots, cut inside and whipping a glorious finish out of Pickford’s reach, the goalkeeper beaten in his top-right corner.

Clever play from Vardy sent Rashford through on goal in the 66th minute, but the striker’s effort was a good height for Courtois to get a vital touch to turn the ball wide of the post.

While England will be concerned about Stones’ knock, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez was able to bring Vincent Kompany off the bench for the last 16 minutes for the defender’s first action of the World Cup.

Rashford drilled a free-kick narrowly over the angle, but Belgium – who could have added a late second but for Pickford denying substitute Dries Mertens – held firm to win Group G.

Martinez’s men take on Japan on Monday with England facing Colombia the following day.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam

Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo’s World Cup injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
Michy Batshuayi celebrated Belgium's opening goal by kicking the ball into his own face
Here's how Senegal were knocked out of the World Cup on yellow cards
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
ENGLAND
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
Poll: Leo will be cheering for Belgium against England tonight ... how about you?
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
BOXING
Amir Khan follows up 39-second KO in comeback fight by announcing next bout
Amir Khan follows up 39-second KO in comeback fight by announcing next bout
'I'm sorry guys, they played us all': Wilder confirms Joshua fight is off
Povetkin likely next as Joshua left frustrated by Wilder's 'big game', says Hearn

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie