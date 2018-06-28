Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam

Updated at 16.31

A FORMER REFEREE in English football’s elite Premier League has admitted to going along with a request to deliberately book a player back in 2011.

Mark Halsey, who retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, told CNN Sport on Thursday:

“I had a player that asked me ‘would I caution him?’ They were playing on the Saturday, they had a midweek game. Then the following Saturday, they had a massive derby game.

“I was politely asked ‘would I caution him?’”

“I did. I asked him politely, I said listen: ‘When I give a decision against you next time, because I knew it would happen, because he was always getting cautioned anyway, just boot that ball 50 yards down the other end and I can then caution you for dissent.’

“He thanked me after the game.”

