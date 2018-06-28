This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Talk of England benefiting from Belgium loss disrespectful to World Cup rivals

Elements of the media have suggested a defeat would help Gareth Southgate’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 6:43 PM
22 minutes ago 772 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4097831
England players celebrate.
Image: Owen Humphreys
England players celebrate.
England players celebrate.
Image: Owen Humphreys

AHEAD OF THE England-Belgium tonight, with both sides guaranteed a place in the knockout stages, it is no surprise that the build-up has been dominated by the consequences of the game’s outcome rather than the match itself.

Should England gain a favourable result, they would top Group G and thus potentially face Japan in the round of 16, Mexico or Brazil in the quarter-finals, and Uruguay, Portugal, France and Argentina in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, should the Three Lions come second in Group G, they will play Colombia in the second round, Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-finals, and Spain, Russia, Croatia or Denmark in the semi-finals.

While there is nothing wrong with simply stating these facts, suggestions that England would be better off losing to Belgium and conceivably enjoying an easier passage in the knockout stages is hardly fair to their rivals.

Anyone who thinks that, for example, beating Switzerland in a quarter-final would be foregone conclusion has a short memory.

Just two years ago, there was plenty of concern over England potentially facing France in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals. Of course, it’s impossible to forget what happened next, as Roy Hodgson’s side were dumped out of the tournament by an unfancied Iceland outfit in the round of 16.

Yet that humiliating result hasn’t stopped some people getting over-excited about a perceived easier route to the final.

The Telegraph have a piece entitled ‘Why England should want to lose against Belgium… and what it means for their World Cup chances’. CNN has described the game as the match “both teams might want to lose”. A poll in The Times asked: ‘Should England try to finish second in group G?’ And Business Insider described the encounter as a match “nobody wants to win”.

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of debate on Twitter about the supposed merits of losing to Belgium, with some high-profile names weighing in.

As many critics have acknowledged, anyone who pays heed to claims that England would be better off finishing second has clearly not been paying much attention to this World Cup.

If there is one defining characteristic of the competition, it is that the so-called weaker nations are better organised and harder to beat than ever. The vast majority of games have been either drawn or decided by a single goal. While England’s group is an anomaly, with themselves and Belgium progressing comfortably, the majority of the groups have been quite tight. There have been surprises, such as South Korea’s win over Germany yesterday, while Group G aside, Croatia and Uruguay are the only two teams to have won all of their matches so far.

After tonight’s game, England will face either Japan or Colombia in the round of 16. There are still a number of players in the squad who were part of the Iceland embarrassment. While sections of the media will inevitably get carried away during the major tournaments, the players simply cannot afford to fall into this trap.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We did not have the leaders’ – Former star savages Germany flops>

VAR rescues Colombia as ref chalks off penalty for inch-perfect, last-man tackle by Sanchez>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Here's how Senegal were knocked out of the World Cup on yellow cards
Here's how Senegal were knocked out of the World Cup on yellow cards
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie