England add suspended duo Marler and Haskell to Six Nations squad

ENGLAND HAVE ADDED James Haskell and Joe Marler to their Six Nations squad despite the duo’s unavailability for the first two matches due to suspension.

Wasps flanker Haskell was handed a four-week ban earlier this month for a dangerous tackle on Harlequins and Wales centre Jamie Roberts, while Quins prop Marler was suspended for six weeks after striking Sale Sharks’ TJ Ioane with his shoulder.

The pair will miss Sunday’s opener against Italy in Rome, as well as the home clash against Wales the following weekend.

Head coach Eddie Jones has included them in his 36-man party, who will train at Pennyhill Park this week before travelling to the Italian capital.

The squad contains eight uncapped players and is otherwise unchanged from last week’s training camp in Portugal.​

England squad:

Forwards: Lewis Boyce, Dan Cole, Tom Dunn, Jamie George, Gary Graham, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Alec Hepburn, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Henry Thomas, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Harry Mallinder, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith, Denny Solomona, Ben Te’o, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

