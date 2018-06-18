Sterling gets the nod as England name starting XI to face Tunisia

Updated at 18.25

RAHEEM STERLING GETS the nod for England over Marcus Rashford in attack as the Three Lions open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Lingard, Young, Henderson, Alli; Sterling, Kane.

Tunisia: Mouez Hassen, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Ali Maaloul, Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri (capt), Anice Badri.

