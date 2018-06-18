Dubliner Willo Flood moves to Dunfermline on one-year deal

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY and Celtic midfielder Willo Flood has been unveiled as a new signing by Dunfermline Athletic ahead of the new Scottish Championship season.
The 33-year-old Dubliner moves to the Pars after a two-year, third spell with Dundee United.
Flood, who represented Ireland up to U21 level and came through Manchester City’s academy, has agreed a one-year contract with the Scottish second tier side.
