Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans

FIFA HAS OPENED disciplinary proceedings against the Mexican Football Federation relating to alleged homophobic chants during the World Cup clash with Germany.

It is alleged some Mexico fans chanted slurs at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he prepared to take a goal-kick in the first half of the Group F encounter in Moscow.

Neuer previously said he was uncertain about whether he would be able to play at this World Cup due to niggling foot complaints, but was selected to line out against Mexico on Sunday in what was his first competitive start since September.

A Fifa spokesperson confirmed to Omnisport that disciplinary proceedings have been opened but could not comment further.

Mexico produced a surprise 1-0 victory against the defending World Cup champions, thanks to Hirving Lozano’s 35th-minute effort at the end of a counter-attack.

They now face South Korea in Rostov on Saturday.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell.

