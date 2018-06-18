Galway United part company with manager ahead of proposed Saudi takeover

GALWAY UNITED ARE to appoint a new manager after announcing the departure of Shane Keegan this afternoon.

In a brief statement, the SSE Airtricity League First Division club said they have parted company with Keegan by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Shane for his contribution during his time at the club and wish him every success in the future,” the statement reads. “The club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Keegan was appointed manager at Eamonn Deacy Park ahead of the 2017 season after spending five years in charge at Wexford Youths.

The 36-year-old was unable to help Galway to avoid relegation from the Premier Division in his first season. A disappointing First Division campaign so far in 2018 has left the club in sixth place after 17 games.

The news of Keegan’s departure comes ahead of a meeting this evening, in which a proposed takeover of Galway United by Saudi Arabian investors is on the agenda.

A vote is to be taken by members of the fan-owned club to decide on the potential third-party investment.