Over 99% of TV viewers in Iceland watched their side's first World Cup game

A STAGGERING 99.6% of TV viewers in Iceland tuned in for their national side’s 2018 World Cup opener against Argentina.

The Football Association of Iceland confirmed the statistic on Twitter this afternoon, adding that it was ‘some statistic’.

The World Cup debutants had an afternoon to remember in Moscow on Saturday as they held two-time World champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Alfred Finnbogason heroically cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s eye-catching 19th-minute opener moments after, and Iceland held on to see out the fixture — one in which Lionel Messi saw his penalty saved by Hannes Halldorsson with the world watching on.

99,6% of all people in Iceland watching TV during #ARGISL at @FIFAWorldCup were watching the match. That is some statistic. #fyririsland https://t.co/w8WNGpDoi9 — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 18, 2018

It was a major boost for the tiny island nation of 330,000 who famously eliminated England from Euro 2016, and they now retain hopes of progression from Group D which also includes Nigeria and Croatia.

Thunderclaps all round.

