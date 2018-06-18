This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 99% of TV viewers in Iceland watched their side's first World Cup game

99.6% to be precise.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Jun 2018, 2:12 PM
59 minutes ago 1,732 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4076909
Thunderclap: Iceland celebrate (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Thunderclap: Iceland celebrate (file pic).
Thunderclap: Iceland celebrate (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

A STAGGERING 99.6% of TV viewers in Iceland tuned in for their national side’s 2018 World Cup opener against Argentina.

The Football Association of Iceland confirmed the statistic on Twitter this afternoon, adding that it was ‘some statistic’.

The World Cup debutants had an afternoon to remember in Moscow on Saturday as they held two-time World champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Alfred Finnbogason heroically cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s eye-catching 19th-minute opener moments after, and Iceland held on to see out the fixture — one in which Lionel Messi saw his penalty saved by Hannes Halldorsson with the world watching on.

It was a major boost for the tiny island nation of 330,000 who famously eliminated England from Euro 2016, and they now retain hopes of progression from Group D which also includes Nigeria and Croatia.

Thunderclaps all round.

