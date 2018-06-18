Croatian player sent home from World Cup after refusing to come on as substitute - reports

CROATIA’S NIKOLA KALINIC has been sent home from the World Cup in Russia, according to media reports in the country.

The 30-year-old former Blackburn striker — who plays for Fiorentina but spent last season on loan at Milan — reportedly refused to come on as a substitute during his side’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday.

Zlatko Dalic’s side play Argentina on Thursday, with a win guaranteeing them progression to the knockout stages.

More to follow

