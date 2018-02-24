  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win

Gregor Townsend’s side inflicted a damaging defeat on the visitors, who were left stunned at Murrayfield.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 7:09 PM
7 hours ago 13,450 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/3870571

FINN RUSSELL DELIVERED a decisive and redemptive performance as Scotland stunned a sloppy England 25-13 at Murrayfield to end Grand Slam hopes for Eddie Jones’ side.

Scotland celebrate winning The Calcutta Cup Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Calcutta Cup clashes between these sides have been typically one sided in favour of the English, and the Scots came into the contest smarting from a 61-21 demolition at Twickenham last year — a victory which saw England match the All Blacks’ world-record winning run.

And though England were a shadow of that in Edinburgh on Saturday, Scotland were infinitely improved, displaying the pulsating ball-carrying tactics that Gregor Townsend’s men had been tipped to thrill us with in this Six Nations.

Scotland had not scored a Six Nations try against England at Murrayfield in 14 years, but they had three by the end of a stunning first half — Huw Jones twice touching down either side of a Sean Maitland score that Russell played the central role in.

Russell was hauled off a fortnight ago against France after an error-strewn display but he knitted together Scotland’s attack in this contest, vindicating Townsend’s faith.

The visitors roared out after the interval, knowing Ireland had beaten Wales earlier in the day and secured a bonus point, but could not add to Owen Farrell’s touchdown and now face a daunting trip to Paris on 10 March, while Scotland will hope to maintain form and blow the competition wide open when they head to Dublin on the same day.

Reports of a bust-up in the tunnel filtered through before kick-off and the contest began at a suitably furious pace, with Greig Laidlaw and Farrell trading penalties, but Scotland forged ahead amid the chaos.

Russell had been so pilloried a fortnight previously, but he got away a grubber as Farrell charged in, which Jones prodded beyond the wrong-footed Anthony Watson and dotted down.

Farrell immediately cut the deficit, but England were poor with ball in hand and Scotland made them pay with a spectacular score.

Huw Jones celebrates his try with Grant Gilchrist and Greig Laidlaw Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Again, Russell’s fingerprints were present. A long floated pass teased would-be interceptors on its way to Jones, who charged half the length of the field and another beautiful ball by the fly-half found Maitland with the room to touch down under duress, with Laidlaw unable to convert from the touchline.

The Scotland of pre-tournament speculation had arrived and Jones extended the lead further with another score, dashing between Farrell and Nathan Hughes, before powering over the line with Watson and Mike Brown hanging from him, a 16-point half-time advantage secured by Laidlaw’s boot.

So often England’s inspiration, Farrell provided the fast start to the second half they needed, skirting around Grant Gilchrist as the lock was caught narrow and converting his own score.

Nigel Owens called Danny Care back as the scrum-half raced clear on an intercept — Stuart Hogg missing a consequent long-range penalty — and England were denied again when Farrell raced through to touch down, only for the try to be ruled out by the TMO for a knock-on as Courtney Lawes rocked John Barclay with the tackle which forced the ball loose.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to ‘seize the moment’

All the highlights from Ireland’s pulsating five-try win over Wales

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie