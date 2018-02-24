All the highlights from Ireland's pulsating five-try win over Wales

IRELAND’S GRAND SLAM hopes remain intact, but it went down to the wire again as Jacob Stockdale’s intercept try sealed a huge 37-27 victory for Joe Schmidt’s side over Wales.

Conor Murray and Fergus McFadden celebrate. Source: Brian Lawless

Stockdale’s double — taking his tally to eight in seven Tests — bookended a five-try display from the hosts which also garnered a bonus point as they sneaked their noses over the line against a Welsh side that refused to lie down and at one point had led 13-5.

Ireland, who maintained their Six Nations home record under Schmidt in never having lost since he took over after the 2013 edition, will host Scotland in a fortnight and hope to go on from there for a mouth-watering potential Grand Slam decider with England on St Patrick’s Day.

Here are all the highlights from this afternoon’s pulsating clash in Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!