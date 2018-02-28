  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident

Six Nations Rugby has concluded its investigation.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,533 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3876677
Scotland celebrate Sean Maitland's try at the weekend.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO


Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

NO DISCIPLINARY ACTION will be brought against Scotland or England after a review of the tunnel incident which preceded the Six Nations clash last weekend concluded there was no clear evidence of violent conduct.

Television footage appeared to show England back Owen Farrell and Scotland forward Ryan Wilson embroiled in some pushing and shoving before fellow players separated the pair ahead of Saturday’s game at Murrayfield.

In a statement released this afternoon, Six Nations Rugby said it will write to both unions ‘to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all times’ but no further disciplinary action will be taken.

Scotland went on to win 25-13, recording a first victory over their near neighbours in a decade and in the process ending England’s Grand Slam and Triple Crown aspirations.

“Six Nations Rugby has concluded its investigation into an incident that allegedly took place before the senior men’s international match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield in the 2018 Natwest Six Nations Championship on Saturday, 24 February 2018,” the statement read in full.

“It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a ‘melee’ or ‘scuffle’ in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.

“Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials. It also considered footage of the incident. It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.”

Munster announce signing of Irish qualified fullback from Sale Sharks

Byrne twins grateful for guidance from a Carlow deity as they rise through the Leinster ranks

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

