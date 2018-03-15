Farrell takes over at 10 as Jones makes sweeping changes for Irish visit

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has reacted to two consecutive defeats by making seven changes to his side for Saturdayâ€™s meeting with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

Owen Farrell shifts in from his centre role to take the reins at number 10 with his fellow Saracen Richard Wigglesworth displacing Danny Care at number 9.

With George Ford dropped to the bench, the knock-on effect sees Jonathan Joseph brought back to the 13 jersey to partner former Leinster man Ben Teâ€™o in midfield.

Courtney Lawesâ€™ injury means there is another Saracens pairing in the second row as Maro Itoje and George Kruis pack down in the engine room.

Chris Robshaw moves to blindside of the back row with Waspsâ€™ James Haskell brought into the number seven shirt. Exeter Chief Don Armand will hope to win just his second cap from a bench of replacements that is otherwise packed with experience.

England

15 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 32 caps)

14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 33 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 39 caps)

12 Ben Teâ€™o (Worcester Warriors 12 caps)

11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 17 caps)

10 Owen Farrell (Saracens 57 caps)

9 Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens 30 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 48 caps)

2 Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints 92 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins 9 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens 18 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens 24 caps)

6 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 63 caps)

7 James Haskell (Wasps 76 caps)

8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs 6 caps)

Finishers:

16 Jamie George (Saracens 24 caps)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 55 caps)

18 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 81 caps)

19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 51 caps)

20 Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs 1 cap)

21 Danny Care (Harlequins 80 caps)

22 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 44 caps)

23 Mike Brown (Harlequins 68 caps)