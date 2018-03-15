Billy Holland captains Munster on 150th appearance

MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV ahead of tomorrowâ€™s clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Billy Holland captains the side on his 150th PRO14 appearance, whileÂ JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Sherry, Jack Oâ€™Donoghue and Conor Oliver all come into the team following the defeat of Glasgow three weeks ago.

It will be Sherryâ€™s first PRO14 appearance since April 2016, as he has recovered from a back injury that kept him out for a sustained period.

TommyÂ Oâ€™Donnell is on the bench and is expected to play for the first time since picking up a shoulder injury on New Yearâ€™s Day, while fellow substitute andÂ Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford is in line to make his second senior appearance.

The match kicks off at 7.35pm.

Munster

15. Simon Zebo

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. James Hart

1. James Cronin

2. Mike Sherry

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack Oâ€™Donoghue

7. Conor Oliver

8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Kevin Oâ€™Byrne

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Brian Scott

19. Darren Oâ€™Shea

20. Tommy Oâ€™Donnell

21. Jack Stafford

22. Bill Johnston

23. Dan Goggin.

Edinburgh

15. Dougie Fife

14. Jason Harries

13. Mark Bennett

12. Chris Dean

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Jordan Lay

2. Neil Cochrane

3. Murray McCallum

4. Fraser McKenzie (captain)

5. Ben Toolis

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. John Hardie

8. Bill Mata

Replacements:

16. Cameron Fenton

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Simon Berghan

19. Lewis Carmichael

20. Cornell du Preez

21. Nathan Fowles

22. Duncan Weir

23. Junior Rasolea