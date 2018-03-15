Billy Holland captains Munster on 150th appearance

MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV ahead of tomorrowâ€™s clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield.
Billy Holland captains the side on his 150th PRO14 appearance, whileÂ JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Sherry, Jack Oâ€™Donoghue and Conor Oliver all come into the team following the defeat of Glasgow three weeks ago.
It will be Sherryâ€™s first PRO14 appearance since April 2016, as he has recovered from a back injury that kept him out for a sustained period.
TommyÂ Oâ€™Donnell is on the bench and is expected to play for the first time since picking up a shoulder injury on New Yearâ€™s Day, while fellow substitute andÂ Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford is in line to make his second senior appearance.
The match kicks off at 7.35pm.
Munster
15. Simon Zebo
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. James Hart
1. James Cronin
2. Mike Sherry
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack Oâ€™Donoghue
7. Conor Oliver
8. Robin Copeland.
Replacements:
16. Kevin Oâ€™Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Darren Oâ€™Shea
20. Tommy Oâ€™Donnell
21. Jack Stafford
22. Bill Johnston
23. Dan Goggin.
Edinburgh
15. Dougie Fife
14. Jason Harries
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
1. Jordan Lay
2. Neil Cochrane
3. Murray McCallum
4. Fraser McKenzie (captain)
5. Ben Toolis
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. John Hardie
8. Bill Mata
Replacements:
16. Cameron Fenton
17. Rory Sutherland
18. Simon Berghan
19. Lewis Carmichael
20. Cornell du Preez
21. Nathan Fowles
22. Duncan Weir
23. Junior Rasolea
