Full-forward line match-ups set to decide Cork-Limerick Munster final

FAMILIAR PAIRINGS AND potential fresh match-ups at either end could well decide Sunday’s Munster final.

The inside line duels have become standout subplots of Cork-Limerick contests in recent years.

Rebel fortunes have turned on the effectiveness of their finishers many times against Limerick. They were starved of supply in the league final and lost. They unpicked the All-Star backline for the two goals in the round-robin match and won.

Brian Hayes has been a potent force in those games. In the Leesiders’ great escape during the 2024 round-robin, he was the floating puck-out target to break the green wall as he diverted the sliotar away from Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash for goal chances.

Mike Casey took on the tagging role in the subsequent All-Ireland semi-final. Hayes’ brilliantly finished 17th-minute goal was characterised as “the first touch of the ball he’s got” on commentary. It wouldn’t be the last as he ended with 1-4.

Seán Finn has been entrusted with the job lately. Hayes got one point in both games last year. In April’s league final, the St Finbarr’s star made much of his meagre chances for 1-3 from five shots, including a walk-in gift for his green flag.

The latest round-robin encounter saw Hayes slot two points and create the crucial goal for Alan Connolly.

Connolly has tended to be tracked by Casey in recent renewals, although the Na Piarsaigh corner-back has switched to the bench, with Nash restored, in John Kiely’s only Munster final change.

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Cork’s Alan Connolly scores a goal past Nickie Quaid. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Morrissey would appear the best size match-up for Hayes, although the Treaty management have often stationed him on Connolly, who tends to loiter closer to goal.

While quiet in the league final, the Blackrock poacher netted one and assisted the other goal against Limerick at the end of April.

William Buckley has been the new element in the Cork inside line this year. Like the addition of Barry Walsh and the repositioning of Darragh Fitzgibbon, Ben O’Connor’s adjustments have all brought more pace to the attack. With Diarmuid Healy and Walsh on the wings in Fitzgibbon’s absence, movement will be Cork’s key to unlocking Limerick.

Buckley’s touch and team play make him a real threat between the half- and full-forward line, nabbing five points across their two meetings this year, which were mostly spent in the company of Nash.

Cork's William Buckley tracked by Barry Nash of Limerick. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Both sides had defenders on media duty last week. William O’Donoghue will be key to doubling up the pressure on Cork attackers and cutting off supply.

“In midfield, I would be pressing a lot harder or be more involved in the play. I try to stay mentally tuned in and tactically aware, whereas in the middle, it is go, go, go,” he said of his reassignment from midfield to centre-back.

“The communication, the organisation, it is grand to have some of Dec(lan Hannon)’s clips to look back on. I am learning from one of the best ever to have played there. It is a challenge.

“Things like when a centre forward goes out or when he sits in – sure you have the lads roaring at me.

“There is a lot going on and you certainly don’t get it right all the time, but there are plenty there who keep me on my toes and there are enough responsibilities there to keep me tuned in.”

Cork’s latest evolution has seen them become more solid at the back. For the first time in the round-robin era, the Rebels ended with the best defensive record.

In fact, Cork’s 3-84 conceded is the most frugal total allowed by any side since 2019.

“It’s something throughout the whole team really,” said vice-captain Mark Coleman. “It’s a knock-on effect from the forwards working incredibly hard and stopping the ball coming in.

“As a defensive unit, we’re probably that bit more solid defending as a team. For us in the half-backline, getting back and supporting the lads as best we can and working more as a unit.”

That support has been important, but they still need to clamp down on those individual battles.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane scores a goal despite Seán O'Donoghue's best efforts. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Aaron Gillane has often made headway. There have been a couple of penalty incidents against Seán O’Donoghue, in 2023 and the ‘26 league final, and in 2025 against Eoin Downey. For the latter meeting, Niall O’Leary went up against Gillane, who ended with 2-7.

In this year’s league final, O’Donoghue was again entrusted with Gillane until injury saw him replaced by Ger Millerick. Ciarán Joyce would’ve appeared the ideal match-up until injuries ruled out Gillane for the round-robin and subsequently Joyce for the season.

O’Leary, as is customary, has taken on the floating forward; David Reidy in both those games. Peter Casey, picked up by O’Donoghue last time, will play that part on Sunday. Will it be O’Leary or O’Donoghue to follow him out?

Damien Cahalane had a few tricky moments against Shane O’Brien last time out. With the Kilmallock talent benched, Aidan O’Connor offers just as much danger.

There are headaches for both sides to mitigate in the knowledge that any slip-up could be fatal. Whoever gets the better handle on those dangermen will have the winning of the game in their grasp.