After tale of two halves, Ireland leave 'richer and deeper than we were before'

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON IS ready for rest. When asked what would be next for Ireland’s management team after rounding off a hectic 2025/26 campaign with a 1-1 draw in Montreal on Friday night, the manager replied, “For us now it’s a switch-off. Thanks God!”

He let out a deep breath, which told you the sentiment was real. But Hallgrímsson was hugely pleased that his side dug deep and turned a dreadful first-half performance at Stade Saputo into something much more creditable. Chiedozie Ogbene’s second-half leveller, bundling in the rebound after Troy Parrott saw another penalty saved, rounded off 25 fruitful but draining days across two extended camps over May and June.

Chiedozie Ogbene reacts quickest to Troy Parrott's saved penalty and Ireland are level

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“Two different halves,” was Hallgrímsson’s take on a contest which Ireland trailed from the 23rd minute when Jake O’Brien deflected a Canadian corner into his own net. “We were really disappointed with the first one. Probably the worst performance for a long time for us, both in possession — everything seemed sluggish and slow — and then out of possession. Everything was too late. You’re kind of waiting for them to do something and reacting to that. We talked about it at half-time — we’re going to change this.

“Second half was totally different. We were decisive, on the front foot. We took decisions and reacted to them. Black and white for me, first and second half. How good we can be and how bad we can be. We were lucky at half-time to be 1-0 down. Let’s just admit that.”

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Jake O'Brien deflects the ball into his own net and Canada lead

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The response in the second half, Jamie McGrath and Liam Scales adding more experience and shrewdness off the bench as Canadian bodies noticeably tired, was hugely pleasing.

“That was one of the plans for this game, not to have all the experienced guys in the beginning. We may need them later in the game,” added Hallgrímsson.

“It’s maybe unfair to put an 18-year-old in against a team that is hosting the World Cup and playing in a World Cup in just a few days, in this environment, etc. Maybe unfair to expect a young kid to deliver. These guys have a few minutes of international experience. They need time, but there is a great future in the players we’ve picked. Absolutely loved them. Not only this camp but the camp before. I think we are richer and we are deeper than we were before. That’s the investment.”

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Hallgrímsson took issue with some of the heavy treatment which came Parrott’s way, the striker signing off on a marathon, magical campaign of his own with plenty of bruises to show for it. He had no blame to place on Mason Melia’s shoulders for the late golden chance for an unlikely Ireland victory, which the teenager spurned.

“That’s just football. You get your chances and he got his because he’s a willing runner,” said Hallgrímsson. “He went in behind and all of a sudden he was one on one with the keeper Sometimes you score. Sometimes you are the hero.”