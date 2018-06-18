This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 18 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener

The Tottenham star had given his side the lead before slotting home a 91st-minute winner.

By AFP Monday 18 Jun 2018, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 10,058 Views 42 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078038
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CAPTAIN HARRY KANE came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s men almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time.

And the north Africans were still level as the game went past the 90-minute mark.

But Harry Maguire won a header from a corner and Kane was on hand at the far post to nod in the winner before being mobbed by his ecstatic teammates.

“I’m so proud of the lads,” Kane said. “They kept going, kept going to the last second.

“I am absolutely buzzing, everyone on the staff is. It shows good character to get the job done.”

England had started brightly in a blur of passing and movement and could have been two goals up inside the first four minutes.

First Jordan Henderson’s lofted first-time pass released Dele Alli and when the ball eventually broke to Jesse Lingard he saw his shot from six yards saved by the outstretched left boot of Mouez Hassen in the Tunisia goal.

Kane had been kept quiet in the opening salvos but he exploded into action in the 11th minute when he cut inside from the left and saw his shot from the edge of the box deflected wide for a corner.

Ashley Young delivered the set piece for John Stones to rise highest and meet with a powerful header. Hassen saved acrobatically but Kane was on hand to tap home the rebound with his right foot and open his World Cup account.

Hassen, who had injured his left shoulder making an earlier save, could not continue and left the field in tears as he was replaced in goal by Farouk Ben Mustapha.

England continued to press and were made to pay for not converting a succession of chances when they conceded a soft penalty.

Kyle Walker swung a lazy arm across Fakhreddine Ben Youssef who fell as if poleaxed and Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan pointed to the spot, with his decision being upheld by the VAR.

Ferjani Sassi took one step and fired home confidently past the hitherto unemployed Jordan Pickford and Tunisia who had been outplayed for the first half-hour were somehow level 10 minutes before half-time.

Still there was time for Lingard to come close again twice, first from a goalbound shot and then a dink over the keeper which agonisingly struck the post.

Alli too hit the woodwork with a header and England went into half-time wondering how they had not sealed victory already.

England still enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but could not find the same zip and penetration they had enjoyed at the start of the first half.

The ineffective Sterling gave way to Marcus Rashford with just over 20 minutes to go and the Manchester United man almost fashioned a chance straight away with a jinking run into the box.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Egypt say Mo Salah is fit (again) ahead of clash with World Cup hosts>

Portugal’s number one makes switch to Premier League newcomers Wolves>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
Egypt say Mo Salah is fit (again) ahead of clash with World Cup hosts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot
FOOTBALL
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
Bullish Dele Alli believes England 'can go all the way'
'We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure' — Thomas Muller
CLARE
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?
Man killed and two injured after car hits bridge in Clare
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
WORLD CUP 2018
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Belgium lead Panama thanks to one of the goals of the tournament so far
VAR proves spot on for Swedes as they make strong start in Group F against South Korea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie